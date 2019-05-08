Parks Associates: 59% of U.K. Broadband Households Use Online Video to Access Content

DALLAS, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Parks Associates finds 59% of U.K. broadband households use online video to access content. IoT in the U.K. - Entertainment Products and Services reports over 1/2 of U.K. broadband households subscribe to an OTT video service compared to over 2/3 of U.S. broadband households.

"OTT video services have become popular in the U.K. over the past two years," said Brett Sappington, Senior Director of Research, Parks Associates. "Ofcom, the U.K.'s video regulator, announced in mid-2018 that OTT video service subscriptions have overtaken traditional pay-TV subscriptions, primarily due to Now TV, Netflix and Amazon."

The report notes that with fewer available OTT options in 2018, U.K. adoption levels are similar to those of the U.S. back in 2015. If the U.K. OTT market follows a similar pattern as the U.S., the average number of per-households OTT subscriptions should increase steadily over the next few years.

"Comparatively low online video penetration presents opportunity for service vendors to expand their presence in the U.K. market," said Sappington. "Providers could consider offering skinnier packages to penetrate more price conscious customer segments."

IoT in the U.K. - Entertainment Products and Services provides insights on awareness, demand, and adoption for connected entertainment products and services.

Additional research includes:

Freeview, online video, and premium pay TV are the leading video sources for U.K. broadband households.

Only 24% of U.K. households subscribe to two or more services compared to 43% of U.S. households in 2018.

