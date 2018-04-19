Parks Associates Welcomes Trusource Labs As Sponsor of IoT Summit at HardwareCon

DALLAS, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates is hosting the IoT Summit: Transformation of Consumer Products: Connectivity & IoT at HardwareCon today at the San Jose Convention Center, sponsored by Trusource Labs. The full day of sessions explore growth strategies for hardware players as connectivity opens opportunities for crossover use cases and new consumer experiences as well as interoperability challenges. The IoT Summit is on the first day of HardwareCon, which takes place April 19-20 at the San Jose Convention Center.

Parks Associates: Do You Use Wi-Fi or Apple Airport to Access the Internet Wirelessly in Your Home

Parks Associates research shows that approximately 84% of U.S. broadband households use Wi-Fi in their home, which enables platform and technology usage to extend to all areas of consumers' personal, professional, and social areas. This reliance on connectivity also expands the need for support services—Parks Associates estimates the number of support requests derived from smart home devices and systems in the U.S. will exceed 18 million in 2022.

"Trusource Labs is proud to partner with Parks Associates for this highly informative event," said Alton Martin, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Trusource Labs. "Having supported over 50 devices from more than 20 OEMs, Trusource Labs is well aware of the challenges that consumers encounter when installing and using an ever-increasing number of connected devices in the home. These myriad devices are moving from interesting gadgets to essential components of the home, including security and life safety devices, environment management, and the like. Support for connectivity and interoperability is paramount in this rapidly evolving and complex environment."

Transformation of Consumer Products: Connectivity & IoT will address the opportunities and challenges in the connected home landscape and examine the new strategies in product development, trends and challenges associated with new innovations, and the impact of these changes on the IoT market. Sessions include:

Exploring Growth Paths in the Connected Home Ecosystem

Voice, AI, and Expectations for the Connected User

Device Evolution: Transforming Customer Relationships

Cloud Platforms and the Product Management Lifecycle: Cloud Costs, Data Analytics and Security

IoT Trends in Customer Engagement and Implications for Future Hardware

IoT Summit sessions feature executives from Ayla Networks, Bluetooth SIG, Calix, DSPG, Ericsson, Flex, Granite River Labs, Greenwave Systems, Intel, iotaBEAM, NETGEAR, OnProcess Technologies, Particle, Prodea, Qualcomm Technologies, Sensory, Thread Group, TiVo, and Trusource Labs.

"Connectivity is having a significant impact on company strategies for developing products, exploring partnerships, and creating new revenue opportunities," said Kristen Hanich, Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "We look forward to hearing from leading industry executives as they share their experiences in working in the expanding IoT space and discuss the growing need for solutions that enable all these innovations to work together seamlessly."

