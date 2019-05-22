Parliament President of Victoria, Australia appointed Heaven Springs Dynasty Harvest Group Chairman and International President

Group Founder Dato' Sri Prof. Ng Tat-Yung, Group Chairman Datin Sri Dr. Irys Ng, and Group Vice-Chairman Hon. Bruce Atkinson MLC delivered speeches at the Celebration Banquet, to share the great achievements and missions of the Group. Guests of the Celebration Banquet included directors/executives, shareholders, investors and friends of the company.

Hon. Bruce Atkinson is the record keeper of the Victorian Parliament history for having 12 years of President and Deputy President positions since he became member of the Victorian Parliament in 1992. In the course of a 44-year political career, he served as a member of the City Council of the City of Whitehorse, Melbourne for 17 years, and served as the Mayor for nearly 10 years. He is a distinguished diplomat known as a "Strategic Thinker" with a high IQ and judgment.

Heaven Springs Dynasty Harvest Group (www.heavensprings.com) is the only official partner of the UN Science-Policy-Business Forum for Environment and UN High-Level International Conference on Water Action Decade in Atmospheric Water Generation Industry; the only atmospheric water generation enterprise selected by Milan EXPO CCUP and awarded 3 awards; awarded Top 7 Business Plan 2018 of "Bridge for Cities" by UNIDO; known as a global leader of atmospheric water generation in UN High-Level International Conference; selected by Barclays Unreasonable Impact Accelerator Program; and known as one of the 5th Great Inventions of China and the 5th Drinking Water Revolution by CCTV and CNR.

In January 2019, Heaven Springs Dynasty Harvest Group launched the world's first fully licensed atmospheric water bottled water plant at Heyuan, Guangdong, China. It is also the world's first fully environment-friendly water plant that does not produce any wastewater, with patented methodology to recycle bottled cleaning water for atmospheric water planting.

