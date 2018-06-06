Partsmaster Parts Washing System, the Torrent Receives NSF Certification

The PartsmasterTM Torrent 1101 is an aqueous parts cleaning solution that delivers superior cleaning for multiple types of oils and metals, including aluminum and titanium. According to Weiss, "the Torrent is one of the most innovative machines in the market and dramatically improves productivity, through a safer user experience. It also drastically reduces hazardous waste and is environmentally-friendly." Typically, parts washers are unsafe, slow, harmful to the environment and not very powerful. The Torrent 1101 along with the Torrent machine, solve all of these problems. Kipp Bush, the VP of Marketing adds, "using the Torrent can save thousands of dollars on labor, maintenance and servicing."

About Partsmaster

Partsmaster is a premier Maintenance, Repair & Operations (MRO) solutions provider dedicated to keeping our customers running. Our industry-leading solutions increase customer productivity, improve user safety, increase asset longevity and promote environmental responsibility. Our 3-point customer promise is always in the forefront of everything we do; to always keep our customers running, lower their total cost of operations and provide expert service and reliability.

Partsmaster was established in 1968 as a division of NCH Corporation, a global leader in industrial and commercial maintenance products and services since 1919. NCH has over 8,000 employees, with branch offices and manufacturing plants located on five continents. NCH is relied upon by companies in over 50 countries to solve maintenance problems with the most innovative and effective products and services.

Partsmaster is your experienced and strategic MRO partner. Partsmaster™ keeps you running! For more information visit www.partsmaster.com.

