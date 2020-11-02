Passport Technology Continues Its Commitment in Supporting Problem Gambling Charity GamCare

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a continuous effort to support responsible gambling, Passport Technology proudly donates an aggregated £7,000 to GamCare, UK's leading charity supporting anyone affected by problem gambling. With this donation, Passport has contributed over £30,000 in an effort to support the gaming community and patrons.

As an independent charity, donations are vital in extending GamCare's work to minimise gambling-related harms in Great Britain, including support for those affected by problem gambling through advice and treatment. GamCare operates the National Gambling HelpLine for anyone, including family members, affected by problem gambling across England, Scotland, and Wales, funded by GambleAware.

GamCare's Advisers answer more than 30,000 calls each year; their website receives around 2 million visitors, and their national treatment network treats around 10,000 people each year. The continued support the HelpLine provides is extremely important, as almost half of callers disclose negative impacts on their mental wellbeing.

"Passport Technology's donation options are the first and only of its kind in this industry," states Kurt Sullivan, President of Passport Technology. "Prior to engaging the casino floor, we present customers an opportunity to reach out for help through self-exclusion utilities and the opportunity to support the local community through donations. We want everyone to have a good time, we also want to ensure that the good time is done responsibly."

Passport Technology's innovative cash access solutions benefit dozens of casinos across the UK, Europe, and Canada. Our multi-jurisdictional payment platform solution delivers the highest levels of security, compliance, privacy, and AML, demonstrating a commitment to providing purposeful, socially responsible functionality never before available in the casino payments industry.

About Passport Technology Inc.

Passport Technology, Inc. is a leading developer of technology-based products and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's portfolio includes attended payment kiosks, cash access systems, server and web-based analytic technology, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and services in over 50 casino properties internationally.

Passport partners with casino operators to increase gaming revenue by delivering funds to the casino floor through cash and cashless payment portals including CashValet®, CashlessValet™, POSpod®, and ACMowl®. Passport's proactive approach with customers and regulatory authorities in solution development has proven successful and a cornerstone of the business highlighted by responsible gambling features including self-exclusion, VIP alerts, dynamic pricing, free-play, and the industry's most robust real-time back-end reporting tools. Since inception, Passport has responsibly delivered over $2 billion in funds in over 70 casinos internationally.

Passport Technology is recognized as the winner of the Global Regulatory Awards 2018 and 2019 Compliance Payment Service or Solution Provider of the Year.

About GamCare

GamCare operates the National Gambling HelpLine on Freephone 0808 8020 133 or via web chat at www.gamcare.org.uk, providing information, advice and support for anyone affected by problem gambling, funded by GambleAware. Advisers are available 24/7, every day of the year.

Press Contact:

Max Aceituno, Chief Marketing Officer

Passport Technology Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Passport Technology Ltd.