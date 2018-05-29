Pat Mackaronis, Founder of Brabble, an NYC based Technology Company, raises $5 Million on Wall Street

"This round of financing has been put together through a combination of family office investors, high net worth individuals and a Wall Street investment bank that contributed $2 million of the $5 million for the company," explained Brabble founder and Director of Business Development, Patrick Mackaronis.

Beyond having a senior and experienced management team, Brabble also recently expanded its advisory board to seven members, all of whom are experts in their fields, which range from investment banking to technology and digital marketing.

"We are seeking the balance of approximately $1 million to close out this round of financing. We plan to use the funds to continue to build significant partnerships with e-commerce retailers in order to drive revenues and grow our market share," added Pat Mackaronis.

Brabble is in partnership discussions with some of the world's largest e-commerce companies; in addition, the company is developing technology to customize integrations with these platforms that will not only maximize sales reach but also drive consistent sales and long-term growth.

"We plan to continue to cultivate relationships that our team has with well-known figures and organizations in the e-commerce space," said Pat Mackaronis. "Additionally, we will be forging revenue deals with dozens of midsize companies in the music, entertainment, fashion and food industries."

Brabble Inc. is a startup company based in New York City. The company has been in operation for four years and generates revenues on a consistent monthly basis by working with partners that want to increase their online sales presence and overall revenues.

