Pat Miller's book, "Kicking Karma's Ass: Unbelievable Stories of Strength, Resilience, and Perseverance, All Told with a Twist of Humor" became a #1 International Best Seller on December 12, 2022

Kicking Karma's Ass

If you have ever felt like life was kicking your ass and you wanted to give up, don't: just read this book. Author Pat Miller will prove to you that no matter how hard it is, even if you are suddenly solo and restarting literally every part of your life, it can work out for you even better than you ever imagined. She has endured more in one lifetime than many would in several lifetimes put together. Like the Phoenix, Pat has risen above the ashes and recreated her future, all with the help of her late husband who continues to guide the 50-something widow through her darkest hours.

An inspiring read for all ages, Kicking Karma's Ass, will inspire young and old to know that no matter what or how bad it gets, there is a silver lining waiting on the other side of dark times.

Author Pat Miller, said, "I want to inspire and motivate others who feel totally alone in restarting their lives, to know it can be done no matter how crappy things are, or were...that it can get better but you have to get out of bed, first. Life can weigh us all down…the trick is to stand back up and kick karma's ass."

"You can either let life kick you around, or you can say enough, and kick back. Today is your day to begin kicking back", Steve Kidd, host Thriving Entrepreneur Radio Show

Pat Miller is a highly respected metal framer in the N.J. commercial contracting world. Her knowledge and skills are often called upon by GC's, architects, engineers and developers for design input. Over the past 30 years she has framed office buildings, apartments, supermarkets, restaurants, retail stores, medical and educational facilities the average person uses every day.

