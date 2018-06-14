Pathway Vet Alliance, Heska Corporation announce multi-year strategic partnership aimed at elevating veterinary care nationwide

Pathway plans to align its internal diagnostic portfolio with Heska, which can provide in-house operational services like point of care blood diagnostics, digital imaging, allergy testing and more in a fully integrated and streamlined manner within Pathway systems and best practices. The multi-year strategic partnership is expected to improve the workflow efficiency of Pathway's nationwide network of veterinary hospitals through enhanced technology and medicine, allowing veterinary professionals to better expedite patient care. Heska's products and services will dovetail into Pathway's new medical technology rollouts now taking place throughout the country. These new technologies are designed to support improved efficiency and enhance patient care and experience.

"We are constantly looking for ways to enhance the experience of the pet owners and pets who visit our clinics and this partnership with Heska is a great example of that," said Stephen Hadley, DVM, Chief Executive Officer at Pathway Vet Alliance. "Together, we expect to incorporate a range of new products and services into our veterinary hospitals, which will minimize wait times and add to our streamlined practice management system."

"Heska is thrilled to partner with Pathway Vet Alliance in their mission to provide the highest levels of diagnostic accuracy, precision, speed, and ease of use to Pathway teams and their patients," said Kevin Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at Heska. "Pathway is a respected leader in veterinary medicine and is looked to by the profession for best practices in delivering positive healthcare outcomes. Heska is proud to be selected by Pathway for point of care diagnostics throughout their growing network of hospitals, and we expect Heska, Pathway teams, and, most importantly, pets, to benefit from our partnership."

The partnership comes at a time of growth for Pathway. In 2017, Pathway added nearly 100 hospitals and over 800 team members throughout the U.S. So far in 2018, Pathway has acquired more than 20 veterinary practices, bringing their total number of locations to over 150 and employees to over 3,000.

About Pathway Vet Alliance

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Pathway Vet Alliance has grown from a single veterinary practice to over 150 locations across the U.S. Pathway's mission is for its team members to be change agents for good, who support people doing what they love so, together, they can transform the veterinary industry and the world – for the better. Pathway looks for practices and doctors seeking opportunities to grow and provides personalized management support to help them focus on providing the best possible care to their patients. Pathway has differentiated itself by focusing on the unique needs of each practice and partnering with the local team to implement their vision and work with their values. Learn more at www.pathwayvets.com.

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA - News) develops, manufactures and sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products, including point of care laboratory instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, vaccines, local and cloud-based data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company's core focus is on supporting veterinarians in the canine and feline healthcare space. For further information on Heska and its products, visit www.heska.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding Heska's future financial and operating results. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that there is an inherent risk in using past results, including trends, to predict future outcomes, including financial results and perceived customer behavior. Factors that could affect the business and financial results of Heska generally include, but are not limited to, the following: risks related to reliance on fourth parties to develop and manufacture products for Heska; risks related to the commercialization of new products; uncertainties related to attempts to expand into international markets, including, but not limited to, uncertainties related to timing, profitability and currency effects; uncertainties related to Heska's ability to measure and predict trends in the veterinary market; uncertainties related to Heska's ability to measure and predict the effectiveness of commercial relationships; uncertainties related to the future impact of recent business development activity; risks related to Heska's reliance on outside suppliers, which is substantial; competition; and the risks set forth in Heska's filings and future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth in Heska's Quarterly Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2017.

