PatientPing Expands Care Coordination Platform into Hospitals and Emergency Departments Nationwide to Identify High Utilizers and Reduce Readmissions

"Data-sharing is more important than ever to improve patient care and outcomes, and we look forward to working with our long-time partner PatientPing to implement Stories in Connecticut," said Anthony Dias, Vice President, Data Services, Connecticut Hospital Association. "ChimeData, part of the Connecticut Hospital Association, is pleased to work with PatientPing to leverage real-time data flow from hospitals to improve healthcare delivery. We're pleased that PatientPing's capabilities are complementing the hard work of Connecticut hospitals and other providers to support high quality, coordinated care for complex patients."

Stories are pushed directly into hospital EHR workflows in real time, and are also available via web application, text, email and more. Intelligent flags indicate high-utilizing and high-risk patients, those at risk for readmission as well as those with recent post-acute utilization. Stories have been available to hospital and emergency department providers in Massachusetts since early 2017 and are now being expanded to providers across the country.



"PatientPing has been an invaluable resource for our case management team," said Karen Kordas, Manager, Hospital Case Management at Baystate Medical Center in Massachusetts. "Their platform provides us with a wealth of information regarding our patients' previous admissions, post-acute care agencies, primary care providers and community case managers. Having this information gathered for us in a concise manner has allowed us to easily and effectively communicate the plan of care with the community care team to provide our patients with the best possible outcomes."

"We are so proud to be expanding our Stories product offering to providers across the country," said Jay Desai, co-founder & CEO, PatientPing. "We're bringing together disparate information – from hospitals to skilled nursing facilities and home health agencies to community providers ­– to help case managers and ED providers get the full patient's Story right upon presentation. In doing so, we're putting providers in a better position to identify clinically complex patients as well as those displaying signs of potential dependency and to treat them more effectively and improve outcomes."

PatientPing's community includes tens of thousands of providers nationwide and offers the leading care coordination solution to providers across the entire continuum of care. PatientPing is rapidly accelerating its nationwide expansion so that any providers who share patients anywhere in the country can coordinate care with one another.

About PatientPing

PatientPing is a Boston-based health technology company that is building a national community of engaged providers who are sharing information, coordinating care, and working together to get patients healthier faster. By joining the PatientPing community, providers get notified in real-time when their patients receive care elsewhere and are able to share care instructions with other providers. PatientPing's national care coordination community includes physicians, nurses, case managers, and care coordinators across hospitals, emergency departments, accountable care organizations (ACOs), physician practices, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies, inpatient rehabilitation centers, payers and other providers. By connecting care teams through real-time information sharing, PatientPing enables providers to deliver higher quality and more cost-effective care, improving patient outcomes and experience. For more information, please visit www.patientping.com.

