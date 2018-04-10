Patriot Rail Company promotes Alín Campián as Chief Commercial Officer

Mr. Campián will oversee all commercial efforts related to the transportation, services, and ports business units across Patriot Company's growing business platform. More specifically, his scope of responsibilities will cover the implementation of strategic marketing processes driving new growth and further leveraging strategic organizational capabilities by aligning and refocusing the commercial group.

Mr. Campián has over 15 years of experience and held prior roles in finance, yield management, and business development in the telecom and energy industries, as well as at CSX Transportation and Florida East Coast Railway. He joined Patriot Rail Company in 2015 as Assistant Vice President Yield Management and was most recently the Senior Vice President of Business Development and Commercial Strategy supporting the commercial organization with all aspects of planning, development, and execution of the organization's strategic initiatives.

"Our company has made significant changes to our commercial business by refocusing our resources on strategic initiatives to accelerate revenue growth," said President and Chief Executive Officer, John Fenton. "Alín has played an important role in this process ensuring we have a data driven strategy to support full service solutions for our customers making us a stronger competitor in the marketplace and driving more accountability in our business. Alín and his team are critical to our alignment with providing quality service to our customers by meeting their needs as well as new market opportunities."

Mr. Campián has a Master's degree in Accounting, an MA in Communication Science, and an MBA in Financial Management from North Carolina State University.

Patriot Rail Company is parent to multiple short line railroads, rail service companies, port operations, and cold storage & ambient warehousing facilities.

