PawPail Recognized With Prestigious Good Design Award

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PawPail®, an innovative pet waste management product, has received the prestigious Good Design® award. Good Design is the oldest and most prestigious global awards program for design excellence and PawPail was the sole winner in the coveted Pet Products category.

PawPail is a unique pet waste management solution for homes and small businesses.

The PawPail pet waste station is a unique system that discreetly dispenses oxo-biodegradable pet waste bags and then stores the pet waste in an environmentally conscious way while managing odors. PawPail's patented design controls odors in two ways: using an activated carbon air filter to trap harmful chemicals and patented DualVent™ technology to facilitate air flow through the container.

"PawPail is meant to complement the architectural features of a property without drawing attention to itself," said Michael Harakal, PawPail's Founder & CEO. "It is a beautiful marriage of design and functionality. With this product, we wanted a design that was modern and minimalist, one that didn't conform to the traditional look of our competitors."

Sustainability was a key consideration of PawPail's design. It has a reusable inner basket that eliminates the need for liner garbage bags that most waste cans require, potentially removing countless tons of plastic waste from landfills every year.

"Reducing plastic waste was an important design consideration," Harakal added. "Additionally, PawPail is manufactured with durable, commercial-quality UV- and weather-resistant materials that can sustain any harsh climate condition."

Pet waste continues to be classified as a non-point source pollutant by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) because it is one of the most common carriers of harmful parasites. Exposure to these pathogens can cause a variety of harmful health conditions.

"As a community, it is important that we all be responsible pet owners," Harakal said. "It is critical we reduce the toxic pet waste runoff that pollutes our environment and contaminates sensitive water management areas. We're proud that our product makes this task more manageable."

Previous Good Design winners include some of the largest consumer brands in the world. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2ujnDwk.

About PawPail

Headquartered in Naples, FL, PawPail is a privately held company that strategically invests in and develops innovative, high-quality pet products. For more information, visit www.pawpail.com.

PawPail pet waste station



