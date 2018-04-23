PaxeraHealth Announces New VP Sales & Chief Technology Officer Arrivals

Pyne joins PaxeraHealth as the Vice President of Sales for the U.S. market. He's a 35-year medical imaging industry veteran, previously working for Philips Medical Systems (for PACS) and Dynamic Imaging (acquired by GE Medical Systems). During his career, he's also held multiple positions in sales and operations for Fuji Medical Systems. Most recently, he was the National Sales Specialist for NTT DATA Services' Enterprise Imaging and Analytics portfolio.

"I have been fortunate to see this industry from several perspectives and have seen impressive technologies emerge during my career," Pyne said. "Seeing PaxeraHealth's technology, approach to the financial challenges our customers face, and their commitment to customer satisfaction, I'm very pleased to be part of this team and see a bright future for the company and organizations who elect to partner with us."

As an information technology executive with more than 25 years' experience in sales and sales delivery, Paul Dandrow comes on board as the Chief Technology Officer. Professionally, he's been instrumental in growth from start-ups to Fortune 60 businesses. Dandrow has held a number of business development positions with InSiteOne Inc. (business, marketing, and sales team management) and Superior Consultant Co. (business strategy). Most recently, he was the Global Delivery Director for NTT DATA/Dell Services, creating the company's healthcare cloud.

"When I started looking for my next 'adventure,' I knew what I wanted — a company that had leading-edge software, a global customer base thrilled with its performance, and a strong, dedicated, passionate technical team. It had to be small enough so I could make a difference, but big enough that they had the resources to develop and deliver next-generation enterprise imaging services," Dandrow said. "I assumed I would be fortunate to find a company with three of those characteristics. I was wrong — with PaxeraHealth, I found a company with all five."

We eagerly anticipate and welcome their contributions as PaxeraHealth continues its growth as an innovative medical imaging solution developer.

About PaxeraHealth

PaxeraHealth Corp™, formerly Paxeramed, is a world leading medical imaging solution developer based in Boston, Mass. The company, with top priorities of leveraging technology and staying at the new imaging technology forefront, develops next generation medical imaging technologies, including Enterprise imaging and VNAs designed to automate clients' workflow, elevate patient care, and cut departmental imaging costs.

