PayByPhone Brings A Contactless Parking Experience to University of Illinois Urbana College

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Students and visitors of University of Illinois Urbana College, will now have a better parking experience thanks to PayByPhone.

The leading global provider of mobile parking payment solutions, is expanding to over 2400 parking spaces across campus. Enabling secure contactless parking 7 days a week to students, faculty and visitors.

"We're excited to be expanding our contactless parking services for higher education across North America," said Roamy Valera, CEO of PayByPhone. "As University of Illinois Urbana College will be joining a number of our University and College communities across the country.

PayByPhone is a hassle-free solution for over 43 million drivers, allowing them to pay for parking with just their smartphone. The app sends text messages automatically when a parking session expires, and gives drivers the ability to extend their parking session without needing to return to their vehicle. Drivers can also begin a session without registering for an account, making it ideal for those who are pressed for time.

For more information, visit paybyphone.com

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payment companies in the world, processing over 135 million transactions annually, totaling more than $550 million USD in payments. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. A subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, PayByPhone is leading the way in the creation of the mobile future.

