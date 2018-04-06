Payment Channel Alternatives to the Card Networks for Merchants 2018: Merchants Find Savings on Transaction Processing Costs

DUBLIN, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Payment Channel Alternatives to the Card Networks for Merchant" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
All brick-and-mortar merchants need to reduce their overhead costs in a time of reduced sales volume. Many merchants may be unaware of some alternative and emerging payment channels that are available to them and fail to take advantage of other ways in which in-store shoppers can pay. These are systems that are not routed through the established payment card networks and feature lower transaction fees.
Payment Channel Alternatives to the Card Networks for Merchants, describes the ways that consumers can pay for transactions in stores and how merchants can integrate these payment acceptance methods into their point of sale (POS) systems. Most retailers, especially small businesses, can save money on card processing fees (interchange) and related fees thanks to some existing technologies as well as more recent API developments from payment providers.
"Merchants are looking for ways to save costs in times of low growth or no-revenue growth and shrinking profit margins. Now they have some viable ways to save on processing costs for sales transactions by offering their shoppers some alternative payment methods," commented Raymond Pucci, Associate Director, Research Services and author of the report.
Highlights of this research report include:
- Consumer in-store payment preferences
- Types of merchant payment channel alternatives
- Emerging decoupled debit payment methods
- Merchant pains and gains from card networks
- Merchant payment transaction processing fee examples.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Merchants Have EMV Hangover
- Consumers Really Like Their Plastic
4. Merchants Find a Short but Reasonable List of Payment Alternatives
- ACH Offers Merchants a Low-Cost Option
- Decoupled Debit Is Gaining Favor
- Mobile Pay Apps Emerge with ACH Payments
- Merchants Receive ACH Support from Acquirers
- Chase Net
5. Merchants Feel More Pain than Gain from Card Networks
- Pains for Merchants
- Gains for Merchants
6. Merchant Transactional Costs for Payment Processing
7. Insights and Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f4czkb/payment_channel?w=5
