Payment Channel Alternatives to the Card Networks for Merchants 2018: Merchants Find Savings on Transaction Processing Costs

All brick-and-mortar merchants need to reduce their overhead costs in a time of reduced sales volume. Many merchants may be unaware of some alternative and emerging payment channels that are available to them and fail to take advantage of other ways in which in-store shoppers can pay. These are systems that are not routed through the established payment card networks and feature lower transaction fees.

Payment Channel Alternatives to the Card Networks for Merchants, describes the ways that consumers can pay for transactions in stores and how merchants can integrate these payment acceptance methods into their point of sale (POS) systems. Most retailers, especially small businesses, can save money on card processing fees (interchange) and related fees thanks to some existing technologies as well as more recent API developments from payment providers.

"Merchants are looking for ways to save costs in times of low growth or no-revenue growth and shrinking profit margins. Now they have some viable ways to save on processing costs for sales transactions by offering their shoppers some alternative payment methods," commented Raymond Pucci, Associate Director, Research Services and author of the report.

Highlights of this research report include:

Consumer in-store payment preferences

Types of merchant payment channel alternatives

Emerging decoupled debit payment methods

Merchant pains and gains from card networks

Merchant payment transaction processing fee examples.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

3. Merchants Have EMV Hangover

Consumers Really Like Their Plastic

4. Merchants Find a Short but Reasonable List of Payment Alternatives

ACH Offers Merchants a Low-Cost Option

Decoupled Debit Is Gaining Favor

Mobile Pay Apps Emerge with ACH Payments

Merchants Receive ACH Support from Acquirers

Chase Net

5. Merchants Feel More Pain than Gain from Card Networks

Pains for Merchants

Gains for Merchants

6. Merchant Transactional Costs for Payment Processing



7. Insights and Conclusions



List of Figures and Tables

Figure 1: Merchant payment acceptance methods as percentage of sales for U.S. small businesses

Figure 2: U.S. consumers' in-store payment preferences

Figure 3: There are few merchant alternative payment channels.

Figure 4: Chase Net's three-party card network

Figure 5: Merchant pains and gains from card payment systems

Table 1: Examples of merchant transaction processing fees

Companies Mentioned



American Express

Best Buy

CITGO

Chase

Circle K

Cumberland Farms

Discover

First Data

GasBuddy

Mastercard

Speedway

Starbucks

Target

Vantiv

Venmo

Visa

Walmart

Wex

Zelle

ZipLine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f4czkb/payment_channel?w=5





View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/payment-channel-alternatives-to-the-card-networks-for-merchants-2018-merchants-find-savings-on-transaction-processing-costs-300625626.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

