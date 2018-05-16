Payments With a Twist - Introducing the Bouncepad Mobi

LONDON, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leaders in engaging tablet solutions, Bouncepad are redefining point of sale to help brick-and-mortar compete with the online world. Today, they announce the launch of their new product – the Bouncepad Mobi.

Mobi transforms an iPad into a mobile point of sale in seconds: ideal for retail and hospitality, the enclosure keeps card readers securely attached to the case using Bouncepad's patent-pending MagTwist Connector. The magnetic fixing-point means that with a simple twist, the card reader separates, ready to take payment.

To increase uptime and reduce wear usually associated with fast-paced environments, Mobi uses contact points rather than cables to charge. The unique charging dock keeps the iPad and card reader powered-up, ready to take payment anywhere, anytime.

The portable design means Mobi assists every touchpoint; take orders, tackle queues, share content and take payment. Transportation of the device is made easy and safe by the comfortable and resilient nylon-weave, removable strap.

Years of making enterprise tablet accessories, and exceeding the drop-proofing standard MIL-STD-810G, results in a slim and strong form, specifically designed for staff to grab-and-go.

Mobi and Magtwist are compatible with all popular card readers like Square, PayPal Here, and SumUp, as well as the iPad Pro 9.7", iPad 5 (2017), iPad 6 (2018), and iPad Air 2.

With the current pressure on retailers and merchants to deliver the best possible customer experience, Bouncepad's Mobi redefines how employees can approach point of sale. The customer-centric design is an efficient and affordable solution for small to medium businesses and a cost-effective option to roll out.

About Bouncepad

Bouncepad, a leading provider of beautiful and secure kiosks, transforms tablets into robust, digital touch points for businesses in hospitality and retail, among others. The company has shipped products to more than 45 countries worldwide, working on major deployments for brands like Adidas, Clinique, Hugo Boss, McDonald's and Vodafone. For more information, visit www.bouncepad.com or connect on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

