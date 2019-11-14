Payro Finance Announces New Payroll Funding Solution for Business Owners

LAKEWOOD, N.J., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Payro Finance, a top-rated business finance company serving small and mid-sized businesses, today announced the introduction of secure and instant payroll funding. Payro Finance clients can request funding for their payroll needs and receive funding the same day. The funds are always available for the business owner to use at the time payroll is processed. Funding can be automated to further streamline payroll for small businesses and to ensure that funds are available on a weekly, biweekly, or monthly basis.

According to Forbes*, nearly 43% of small business owners dealing with cash flow problems have risked not paying their employees on payday. PNC* found that 28% of small business owners had to postpone a hiring decision because of cash flow-related issues. Payroll issues can adversely affect a small business' ability to function, which negatively impacts both employees and customers.

The full-service offering from Payro Finance works as follows:

Businesses are pre-approved for payroll financing up to $20,000 per period.

per period. Total payroll financing is available for up to $500,000 .

. Businesses can opt-in for financing immediately upon payroll.

"Sixty percent of the 30 million U.S. small business owners struggle with cash flow at some point," says Morris Reichman, President at Payro Finance. "Unlike most obligations, payroll must be met on time and cannot be delayed. Our unique funding option offers a quick solution for businesses by providing them with the funds they need to cover payroll on time."

"We partner with payroll companies to offer this service to their clients," says Isaiah Kenigsburg, CFO at Payro Finance. "Our support team does a fantastic job of working with our payroll partners to ensure integration and setup is painless. We can get things up and running in less than 24 hours. The best part is that the funds are available immediately upon processing payroll."

Payro Finance is now available for clients throughout the United States, with additional services to be announced in the coming months.

About Payro Finance

Launched in 2019, Payro Finance offers payroll financing to a host of small businesses across various industries. Payro Finance's mission is to ensure that payroll can be processed free of stress. Payro Finance sets itself apart through its unique on-demand financing solution. Our team's passion for small businesses and experience allow us to help our clients avoid interruptions in their operations. Learn more about Payro Finance at https://payrofinance.com/.

