Payson General Store and CBD Outpost Announces Grand Opening

PAYSON, Ariz., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Payson General Store and CBD Outpost will celebrate its Grand Opening on Saturday, July 27, 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM.

The unique and beautiful store is located in the center of town in a magnificently refurbished wooden craftsman-style building, and features locally created arts and crafts, area maps and guides, hiking and wildlife information, delicious snacks and beverages, and a wide selection of CBD products.

The store's CBD products do not require a medical card to purchase and are available in a variety of forms, including tinctures, gummies, chocolate bars, healing salves, lip balms, and more.

The store is also carrying the GENIFER M Jewelry line, the nation's first luxury, hemp-inspired jewelry collection. The collection features a range of artisan designs for men and women, including beaded and leather bracelets, necklaces and pendants, plus exquisite diamonds and gemstones.

The Payson General Store and CBD Outpost was recently featured in a report in Insight News, titled: The 6 Best Places to Visit in Arizona. The magazine reported, "Payson is a charming town that offers visitors a cool time in a beautiful setting less than two hours from the bustle of Phoenix. It is well worth the trip… As you come into town on Main Street, stop at the Payson General Store and CBD Outpost for maps, local art, guidance, refreshments, and CBD – now legal across the nation.'

The Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will take place at 11 AM. The event is hosted by KRIM radio, who will provide music and entertainment.

There will also be plenty of food and drinks, free product samples, and raffles for valuable prizes.

The Payson General Store and CBD Outpost is located at:

102 East Main Street

Payson, AZ 85541

For more information on the Payson General Store and CBD Outpost, call: 928-474-3656 or visit: www.paysongeneralstore.com.

Learn more about GENIFER M: Call 480-629-4951, or visit: www.GeniferM.com.

Read the article, The 6 Best Places to Visit in Arizona, at: bit.ly/ArizonaBest.

