PaySphere honored with listing in Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 Ranking

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The PaySphere Payroll & HR team is proud to announce our ranking in Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000, an exclusive listing of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

To qualify for this ranking, companies must have been funded and generating revenue by March 31, 2014. They had to be privately held, for-profit, U.S.-based, and independent. In addition, companies must have brought in revenue of more than $2 million for the previous calendar year.

The list represents the most comprehensive look at America's independent entrepreneurs. PaySphere, at the 2106th spot, joins prominent brands including Peloton, Brooklinen, and PopSockets, all featured on this year's list.

"To have our growth and success recognized by Inc. Magazine is a huge honor," said PaySphere Founder and CEO Matt Umholtz. "This recognition is more evidence that our process works. We have great people and a great company, and our growth shows that we've successfully blended those two components, leading to great results for our clients."

PaySphere provides a human capital management (HCM) solution suite designed to attract and retain top-quality talent for a diverse workforce, with the tools to not only make work easier and more productive, but also to deliver a great employee experience.

From employee engagement, leadership success, and talent development, to flexible performance management and labor law compliance, PaySphere's HCM solution helps manage people to today's emerging HCM trends, all while staying competitive and fueling organizational growth. PaySphere deploys HR technology solutions designed to attract and retain top talent, engage the workforce, and manage employee lifecycles from onboard to offboard.

"Our special sauce is really simple, yet rarely done: we listen, we learn, and we really dive deep to find out how we can positively impact a business' success," Umholtz said.

