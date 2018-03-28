PCMA Response to FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb's Remarks on the Drug Supply Chain

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) released the following statement on today's remarks by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, specifically those appearing to reference drug manufacturer abuses of risk evaluation and mitigation strategies (REMS) that block generic competition:

"Contrary to today's remarks, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) have long been strong supporters of bipartisan legislation that would prevent brand drug manufacturer abuses of risk evaluation and mitigation strategies (REMS) that block generic competition. Allowing generic and biosimilar drugs to get to market more quickly will reduce overall drug costs.

A broad group of other stakeholders support this legislation, including the Association for Accessible Medicines, the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy, Public Citizen, and Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.