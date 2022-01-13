PD-1 And PD-L1 Inhibitors Market to Grow by USD 29.97 billion| Reduction in Cancer Mortality Rate to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

The reduction in cancer mortality rate is driving the growth of the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market. This is owing to the increasing approvals of novel cancer therapies in recent years. However, underdeveloped economies such as Niger have high mortality rates, while developed countries such as the US, the UK, and Canada have witnessed a significant decrease. The reduction in the mortality rate of cancer is primarily due to the availability of novel drugs, including PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors. This proven efficacy of cancer drugs leads to a high patient adherence ratio, which drives the market growth. The reducing mortality rates of cancer and the rising adoption rates of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors are encouraging vendors to spend heavily on research and development (R&D) of novel drugs. This is expected to add significant value to the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market during the forecast period.

The availability of alternative therapies may challenge market growth. The efficacy of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors has been proven for the treatment of various types of solid tumors and blood-related tumors. However, the market faces a heavy threat from the presence of alternative therapies. As a result, various vendors have started developing therapies for inhibiting PARP and HER-2. In addition, there are multiple targeted therapies approved for the treatment of various types of cancer, and the market has witnessed the advent of regenerative therapies such as CAR T-cell therapy and gene therapy.

The PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market report is segmented by application (solid tumors and blood-related tumors) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). North America will be the leading region with 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market in North America. By application, the solid tumors segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The market has witnessed a significant increase in the approval of drugs for the treatment of various solid tumors in the last four years. The recent approval of IMFINZI, developed by AstraZeneca, for the treatment of urogenital cancer is expected to contribute heavily to the growth of the solid tumors segment.

Some Companies Mentioned

Agenus Inc.



Amgen Inc.



AnaptysBio Inc.



AstraZeneca Plc



BeiGene Ltd.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.



Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



Merck and Co. Inc.



Pfizer Inc.

PD-1 And PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.11% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 29.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agenus Inc., Amgen Inc., AnaptysBio Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, BeiGene Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., and Pfizer Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

