Pearson Announces First Connections Academy Online Public School Program for Grades K-12 in Rhode Island

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson announces that Rhode Island will now offer the Connections Academy tuition-free full-time online school program to K-12 students statewide in the 2021-22 school year. Rhode Island Connections Academy marks the online school program's debut in the state and will meet the growing demand by students who want a quality, holistic online public school experience backed by a twenty-year track record of family and student satisfaction and academic achievement.

Connections Academy was founded in 2001 and has provided over one million K-12 students with a fully online education since that time. Graduates have gone on to top colleges and universities, joined the military and started successful careers right after high school. The Rhode Island program will join 46 Connections Academy schools nationwide in the upcoming school year.

Online information sessions for Rhode Island Connections Academy are going on now and student registration opens August 5.

Rhode Island Connections Academy is a program of the East Bay Educational Collaborative (EBEC). Students will enroll in the online school program via their local district and will participate in school virtually.

"Families continue to advocate for online school options and we're thrilled to offer the Connections Academy online school program in Rhode Island for the very first time. Our partner in the state - the East Bay Educational Collaborative - shares our commitment to supporting learners anytime and anywhere and has embraced virtual learning as a way to meet students' needs and prepare them for a rapidly changing digital future. We can't wait to start the school year together and welcome the inaugural student body," said Tom ap Simon, president for Pearson Virtual Learning.

Rhode Island Connections Academy will provide students with the continuous support of state-certified teachers and curriculum that focuses on both academics and social-emotional learning. Teachers will be specially trained to bring their skills and personality to the virtual classroom and emphasize the importance of fostering meaningful connections with students and their families. Learning plans are flexible and can be uniquely tailored to meet the specific needs and abilities of each student to help them gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world.

With Rhode Island Connections Academy, parents will be core members of their child's learning team and are an integral part of how the online school program works. As Learning Coaches, parents will help teachers provide the support and structure their students need by setting daily routines, ensuring attendance and that their student's work is complete.

Families interested in Rhode Island Connections Academy are encouraged to call 800-382-6010 or attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if the online school program is the right fit for their student.

About Pearson

Learning is the most powerful force for change in the world. More than 20,000 Pearson employees deliver our products and services in nearly 200 countries, all working towards a common purpose – to help everyone achieve their potential through learning. We do that by providing high quality, digital content and learning experiences, as well as assessments and qualifications that help people build their skills and grow with the world around them. We are the world's leading learning company. Learn more at pearsonplc.com.

About Rhode Island Connections Academy

Rhode Island Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school program that will serve students in grades K-12 across the state. Rhode Island Connections Academy is a program of the East Bay Educational Collaborative (EBEC). The online school program will offer a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. At Rhode Island Connections Academy, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit www.RhodeIslandConnectionsAcademy.com.

