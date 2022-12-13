Peconic Partners Lands Number One Spot on Top 20 Best Performing Hedge Fund List from HedgeFollow - Elite Private Investment Firm Outperforms All Others with Staggering Annualized 3-Year Return of 41.75% and 184% Three-Year Performance

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peconic Partners LLC proudly announced it had been named number one on a recent list of Top 20 Best Performing Hedge Funds published by industry tracker HedgeFollow. With AUM of over $1.45 billion and nearly double the returns of its closest competitors, Peconic Partners is a clear standout on a list of luminary financial firms, led by Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Strategist, and esteemed industry veteran William Harnisch.

"We are proud to be recognized for our achievements on HedgeFollow's list of the best wealth managers," said Mr. Harnisch. "Any great investment firm is only as good as the experts on their team. And we are blessed to have the best. Their experience, insight, and wisdom are all clearly reflected in these numbers."

Peconic Partners applies a highly disciplined thematic investment strategy with the aim of generating long-term positive returns regardless of market conditions.

"Our investment objective has remained constant: produce long-term positive results, regardless of market conditions. We navigate with an awareness of short-term economic trends while maintaining a long-term perspective, allowing us to maximize earnings and minimize risk and these last three years have been evidence of this."

The Top 20 Best Performing Hedge Funds list is from HedgeFollow, which tracks regulatory filings, such as Form 13F, of over 5,000 institutional investors to independently identify top-performing funds across all strategies.

Peconic Partners – Investment Team

William Harnisch , President & CEO, CFA: With over 50 years in the business, Mr. Harnisch has managed billions in funds for companies like Forstmann-Leff Associates (FLA), where he became the major shareholder before later moving on to form Peconic Partners and focus on hedged products. He holds an M.B.A. from New York University and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts, the CFA Institute, the National Association of Investment Analysts, the New York Academy of Sciences, the World Presidents Organization, and the Chief Executive Organization. His financial opinions have been widely published in the Wall Street Journal, Barron's, The New York Times , Business Week, Bloomberg News, and multiple international publications.





Marc Davis, Portfolio Manager & Senior Analyst: Mr. Davis has well over a decade of experience in investment management with Peconic. He conducts fundamental research and analysis across the firm's existing and potential holdings. Previously, Mr. Davis was an equity research analyst at Citi Principal Strategies, a long/short investing division within Citigroup. Mr. Davis earned a B.S.B.A. in Honors Accounting and Finance from The Ohio State University.

