Peet's Coffee Reinforces Its Position as Top-Selling Cold Brew with the Introduction of Canned Nitro

"Our popular cold crafted beverages sold in Peet's coffeebars continue to drive our innovation and are the inspiration behind our new canned Nitro Cold Brew," said Gretchen Koch, Director of Marketing and Innovation, Coldcraft, Peet's Coffee. "Nitro was the logical next step after the successful 2016 launch of our bottled Cold Brews. Our new canned Nitro lets us further tap into this fast-growing cold brew category, which Nielsen shows has nearly doubled in the last year, with a true draft experience in a can. We are excited for coffee fans to experience the physics of nitrogenization from our widget technology that gives our Baridi Black cold brew a creamy texture and highlights its delicious chocolatey notes."

A Spring Awakening for Nitro

With Nitro Cold Brew, Coldcraft—the Peet's business unit dedicated to the innovation, production, and chilled delivery of RTD and keg beverages—builds on the brand's leading 30 percent share of single serve Cold Brew in California (Nielsen, March 30, 2018). The entire cold brew line is crafted with Peet's freshly-roasted East African Baridi Blend and steeped slowly, without heat, for a crisp and smooth taste.

Peet's Cold Brew is #TrueColdBrew because it is kept chilled from start to finish, ensuring freshness and great taste. With cold as its only preservative, Peet's Cold Brew is cleaner than most other caffeinated beverages, providing better energy.

NEW! Peet's Baridi Black Nitro Cold Brew—our signature cold brew coffee originally made famous at Peet's coffeebars, combined with nitrogen from a widget delivers a true on-tap nitro cold brew experience in a 10.3 fluid ounce can. Savor the delicious creamy chocolatey notes of this rich, frothy taste experience.

The better energy of Peet's Baridi Black Nitro Cold Brew will be available primarily throughout the states of California, Oregon, Washington and Nevada in grocery, natural, and specialty stores, as well as Peet's coffeebars, with a suggested retail price of $4.99 USD. It will also be sold at select national grocery retailers. Find all locations where Peet's Cold Brew is sold at truecoldbrew.com.

About Peet's Coffee:

Peet's Coffee® is a U.S. specialty coffee company founded by Alfred Peet in 1966 in Berkeley, California. Mr. Peet grew up in the coffee trade and moved to America from Holland after World War II. His coffee style was unlike anything Americans had ever tasted before—small batches, fresh beans and a superior quality roast that is rich and complex. Mr. Peet's influence on the artisan coffee movement inspired a new generation of coffee entrepreneurs, including the founders of Starbucks. Today, Peet's upholds its commitment to delivering a premium product by continuing to source the world's best beans, hand-roast in small batches, and craft every beverage by hand. Peet's asserts a strict standard of freshness to ensure optimum flavor, including a unique direct store delivery network serving over 15,000 grocery stores to personally vet the freshness date on every bag. Peet's is dedicated to growing its business through its retail, grocery, wholesale and e-commerce channels while maintaining the superior quality of its coffee. Peet's is also proud of its status as the first LEED® Gold certified roastery in the United States. For more information, visit www.peets.com. Stay connected to Peet's: @peetscoffee on Twitter and Instagram and facebook.com/peets.

