Pega Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company empowering digital transformation at the world's leading enterprises, today announced Pega Cloud® has earned certified status for information security by HITRUST. This demonstrates Pega meets some of the industry's toughest information protection requirements for sensitive information accessed or stored on the cloud, giving an added level of data security to Pega healthcare and life sciences clients who handle sensitive customer data.

As more healthcare and life sciences organizations implement cloud-based technologies, it's imperative their cloud solutions comply with the highest data security industry standards. This HITRUST certification for Pega Cloud demonstrates an added level of data security for clients to protect their customers' most personal and sensitive data.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that Pega Cloud has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Pega in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

Pega Cloud Services is a fully managed cloud that provides the tools, environments, and operational support built for the enterprise. Healthcare and life sciences clients can deploy their cloud globally on secured infrastructure designed to meet rigorous security and compliance requirements. With fast provisioning and a global support team, Pega Cloud Services enables enterprises to deliver applications and value to their organizations faster.

Pega currently works with the largest healthcare and life sciences organizations to help them transform the patient and member experience. For more information, visit https://www.pega.com/industries/healthcare

"As healthcare and life sciences organizations increasingly adopt cloud-based technology, it's imperative those solutions uphold the highest industry standards to maintain customers' trust and keep their data as safe as possible," said Susan Taylor, vice president, payer core admin, Pegasystems. "Pega Cloud's HITRUST certification is an important step toward further helping our clients continue meeting their transformation goals while ensuring regulatory compliance and optimal security."

Pega (NASDAQ: PEGA) is the leader in cloud software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Every day, Pega powers millions of automated processes, billions of customer interactions, and trillions of dollars of business by helping people open bank accounts, change phone plans, get healthcare, manage insurance claims, apply for permits, and more. The world's most recognized and successful brands rely on Pega's AI-powered software to optimize every customer interaction on any channel while ensuring their brand promises are kept. Pega's low-code application development platform allows enterprises to quickly build and evolve apps to meet their customer and employee needs and drive digital transformation on a global scale. For more than 35 years, Pega has enabled higher customer satisfaction, lower costs, and increased customer lifetime value. For more information, visit www.pega.com

