Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services

With more than 20 years of sales experience in the technology sector, Mr. Dwyer most recently joins Pega from Microsoft, where he was a general manager of Microsoft Dynamics Business Applications sales, specifically focused on meeting growth goals within the customer relationship management (CRM) solutions segment. Prior to that, Mr. Dwyer was vice president of sales at Salesforce.com leading a team of sellers for enterprise accounts. He previously held sales and sales leadership roles at technology companies including IBM and HP.

Mr. Dwyer holds an undergraduate degree in computer engineering from Iowa State University. He received his master's in business administration from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Quotes & Commentary:

"Pat's deep experience in B-to-B tech and customer engagement will make him an invaluable member of our team as we continue to grow our presence in the communications, media, and consumer services markets," said Leon Trefler, senior vice president, global customer success, Pegasystems. "We are excited to welcome Pat to our team and look forward to continued success in these markets."

"Pega's unique, AI-powered solutions enable communications, media, and consumer services organizations to meet their strategic business goals while providing optimal customer experiences," said Pat Dwyer, vice president of sales, communications, media, and consumer services in North America, Pegasystems. "I look forward to being part of such a successful business and bringing Pega's innovative solutions to more clients in these industries."

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software – built on its unified Pega® Platform – empowers people to rapidly deploy and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 30-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and BPM, powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visit http://www.pega.com/.

Press Contact:

Ilena Ryan

Pegasystems Inc.

ilena.ryan@pega.com

(617) 866-6722

Twitter: @pega

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pegasystems-appoints-pat-dwyer-as-north-american-vice-president-of-sales-for-communications-media-and-consumer-services-300620440.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pega.com

