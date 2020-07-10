Penetration Testing Industry Will Near $4.6 Billion by 2025 - Presents Major Trends, Use Cases, Competitive Landscape and Profiles of Key Players

DUBLIN, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Penetration Testing Market by Component (Solutions & Services), Application Area (Network Infrastructure, Web Application, Mobile Application, Cloud, & Social Engineering), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global penetration testing market size is expected to grow from USD 1,718 million in 2020 to USD 4,598 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.8% from 2020 to 2025.

This market study covers the penetration testing market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across segments categorized into components, application areas, verticals, and regions. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Significant rise in mobile-based business-critical applications require more secure endpoint protection is driving the overall growth of the penetration testing market

The market growth is driven by various factors, such as the need to secure endpoint protection due to the significant rise in mobile-based business-critical applications and enterprises moving toward implementing security measures due to increased sophistication in cyberattacks.

By application area, the mobile application penetration testing segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Mobile application penetration testing is basically for mobile-based applications which is done by trying to break into various mobile applications through different vectors. The methodology is a security testing, which is used to analyze security from the inside of a mobile environment. The mobile application penetration testing methodology concentrates on file system, hardware, and network security.

The test results can provide an organization with knowledge of the vulnerabilities in the mobile application, loopholes, and attack vectors before delivering an app to the user, thus offering insights on how to mitigate the potential risks of mobile applications and secure the user credentials associated with it. Mobile application users are becoming aware of the different threats and thus the deployment of mobile application penetration testing is rapidly increasing. Therefore, the mobile application penetration segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period

In the cloud deployment mode, instead of implementing the software solution on the local hardware, businesses subscribe to the solution hosted on a third-party remotely located server. By opting for cloud-based solutions, organizations can avoid costs related to maintenance of infrastructure and technical staff.

Cloud-based platforms are beneficial for organizations that have strict budgets for security investments. Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) deploy their identity verification solutions on the cloud, as it saves them from investing their capital on security infrastructures. Hence, the cloud deployment segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Asia-Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific (APAC) has great scope for the growth of the penetration testing market. The penetration testing market in APAC is anticipated to grow significantly, due to increasing government investments in improving security posture, increased sophistication of cyberattacks, and the amalgamation of technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) with penetration testing.

The fast expansion of regional enterprises in APAC is another crucial variant contributing to the growth of the penetration testing market. In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Penetration Testing Market

4.2 Market, By Component, 2020

4.3 Market, By Organization Size, 2020-2025

4.4 Market, By Deployment Mode, 2020-2025

4.5 Market, Market Share of Top 3 Verticals and Regions, 2020



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Significant Rise in Mobile-based Business-Critical Applications

5.2.1.2 Increase in Implementation of Security Measures

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Security Breaches Due to Internal Vulnerabilities

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Government Initiatives and Enterprises' Focus on Digitalization

5.2.3.2 Increased Adoption of Cloud-based Penetration Testing

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Higher Costs of Penetration Testing

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Security Analysts

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case: Scenario 1

5.3.2 Use Case: Scenario 2

5.3.3 Use Case: Scenario 3



6 Penetration Testing Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Services



7 Penetration Testing Market, By Application Area

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Web Application

7.3 Mobile Application

7.4 Network Infrastructure

7.5 Social Engineering

7.6 Cloud

7.7 Others



8 Penetration Testing Market, By Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud



9 Penetration Testing Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises



10 Penetration Testing Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 Healthcare

10.4 IT

10.5 Telecom

10.6 Retail and e-Commerce

10.7 Education

10.8 Others



11 Penetration Testing Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.1.1 Visionary Leaders

12.1.2 Innovators

12.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.1.4 Emerging Companies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Qualys

13.2 Rapid7

13.3 Fireeye

13.4 IBM

13.5 Micro Focus

13.6 Cigital (Synopses)

13.7 Secureworks (Dell)

13.8 Trustwave Holdings (Singtel)

13.9 Acunetix

13.10 Netsparker

13.11 Veracode (Broadcom)

13.12 Rhino Security Labs

13.13 Core Security (Helpsystems)

13.14 Immuniweb (High-Tech Bridge)

13.15 Checkmarx

13.16 Portswigger Web Security

13.17 Context Information Security Ltd.

13.18 Isecurion

13.19 Breachlock

13.20 Raxis

13.21 Right-To-Win



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wklxnl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

