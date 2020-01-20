Penka Kouneva Studios, Inc. Recruits Award-Winning Composer Ace Vaptsarov

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penka Kouneva, the renowned game and film composer of 'exquisite talent' (Forbes) is excited to announce that she has appointed the award-winning composer Ace Vaptsarov to join her composer team at Penka Kouneva Studios, Inc.

Penka Kouneva is a Hollywood composer whose music has been called "fantastic" (Billboard) and "breath-taking" (NPR), whose studio span four fields of entertainment (film, TV, video games and theme parks/Virtual reality). She scored the iconic games Prince of Persia: Forgotten Sands and co-scored Transformers: Revenge of the Gallen video games, The Mummy VR game, and a $30M multimedia theme park Heroes and Legends at the Kennedy Space Center. Penka's film scores include two releases on Sony Pictures (Devil's Wisper and Encounter) and the 2020 Oscar contender in the Foreign Language category, the drama feature Aga. Penka has scored numerous mobile and VR games and numerous independent feature films released on DVD. Her composer awards include a Sundance Institute Fellowship, two Ovation awards, and the Recognition Award from Game Audio Network Guild.

Vaptsarov will join the esteemed studio as a Team Composer on some of its major projects:

The Defectors, a VR installation (location-based entertainment) with a Sci-Fi theme. At the cutting edge of Virtual Reality, this experience is produced and organized by Penka Kouneva, who has had experience working on blockbuster VR productions such as The Mummy VR. She is also a highly regarded composer and orchestrator in Hollywood, who's worked successfully on some of the most distinguished franchises such as "World of Warcraft" and "Transformers".

Pandora: Season 2, the hit television series on The CW set in the Star Trek universe, follows the actions of a young female cadet and her friends, who face antagonists and intrigue, while studying in an intergalactic military academy. Pandora's second season will air in mid-2020.

The show stars Priscilla Quintana, known for her ravishing performance in "Traffik", and airs on CW, one of the most successful and prominent channels in the United States. Pandora is distributed by Sony Pictures Television, which is a unit of Sony Entertainment, among the largest multi-billion-dollar entertainment companies in the world.

Throughout his career, Ace Vaptsarov has composed and produced original scores and soundtracks for numerous award-winning films, TV, commercial campaigns, and live theater. He recently composed the score for the Russian stage play "The Lion in Winter", conceived and produced by Alexander Morfov, widely regarded as a visionary director in Europe, Russia and the world.

Vaptsarov composed and produced the musical score for "Over His Dead Body", the award winning short film by Ramon Torres, as well as "Purple", the award winning short film, which was selected to be screened at the 2019 Cannes Short Film Program. At the cutting edge of video games, he has composed original music for the "Overwatch" franchise, which has grossed over $1 billion in the first year alone, and gathered a dedicated audience of over 50 million players.

