Penske Dash Announces Expanded Parking Options in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Dash, a carsharing service operating in Washington, DC and Arlington, VA, announced new and expanded parking options for members in the Washington, DC area.

Penske Dash members are now able to begin and end rentals from any on-street, legal, metered or residential parking space in the District. The convenient on-street option is in addition to the existing reserved parking options at centrally located Colonial Parking garages in Washington, DC, as well as previously available on-street parking options in Arlington, VA.

To mark the increased availability and convenience of parking for their carsharing vehicles, Penske Dash is offering a free registration and $100 in driving credits for a limited time to new members who register and use promo code DASH100. Full offer details are available on the company website.

To learn more about the Penske Dash service, locations and special offers, or to become a member, download the Penske Dash app from the Apple iTunes app store or Google Play Store, or visit www.penskedash.com.

About Penske Dash

Penske Dash, a free-floating carsharing service, is a joint venture with transportation industry leaders Penske Corporation and Penske Transportation Solutions. Penske Dash provides members with convenient, on-demand access to Volkswagen Jetta SE vehicles that may be rented by the minute, hour or day through the Penske Dash app. Rental rates are all-inclusive, covering fuel, parking and insurance. Penske Dash members are supported with 24/7 access to a US-based call center and a local fleet operations team. To learn more about the Penske Dash service, locations and special offers, or to become a member, download the Penske Dash app from the Apple iTunes app store or Google Play Store, or visit www.penskedash.com.

Follow Penske Dash on Facebook: www.facebook.com/penskedash

Follow Penske Dash on Twitter: www.twitter.com/penskedash

Follow Penske Dash on Instagram: www.instagram.com/penskedash

For Inquiries:

Jessica Gamarra Media please contact: media@penskedash.com Sarah Grubbs

sarahg@trailrunnerint.com

615-957-7654

SOURCE Penske Dash

Related Links

http://www.penskedash.com

