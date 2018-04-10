Penske Media Invests In Branded Licensing Expansion

"Penske Media houses iconic brands with remarkable global appeal and I could not be more thrilled to steer the worldwide expansion," said LaBonge. "There's tremendous opportunity to extend our portfolio beyond pages and screens, innovating to introduce global audiences to our portfolio through interesting products and partnerships worthy of our rich legacy."

PMC's push toward more dynamic international partnerships is a natural evolution for the company, which has 220 million unique visitors per month as well as 56 million social followers and produces over 2,000 pieces of content per day, including more than 750 articles per month produced outside the US. Since the start of 2017, PMC has added five new media brands to its portfolio of trade and consumer publications, including Robb Report, Rolling Stone and SheKnows Media.

To bolster its tactical international growth Penske Media plans to utilize its existing global editorial talent and offices across such locations as London, Paris, Milan and Hong Kong to create rich offerings for international partners. PMC will also leverage its far-reaching event and photography access, which produces more than 10,000 images daily at the most exclusive and sought-after fashion shows and movie premieres worldwide.

"PMC has a tradition of investing in and prioritizing content quality above all else, and our approach to international development will maintain this best-in-class approach," said LaBonge. "We know our brands' collective heritage has great impact on audiences all over the world; however, we know straight translating is not enough and careful considerations must be made to connect audiences with content that is localized to its market."

The company's signature live media events are also poised for international expansion. Powered by quality editorial content such as Robb Report's Car of the Year, Variety's celebrity-driven events as well as Variety's B2B entertainment summits, and Fairchild Live's more than 20 annual summits and conferences, Penske Media's events businesses have recently expanded to include Germany, China, Japan, South Korea and the UK in their annual lineups.

Prior to joining PMC, LaBonge was most recently head of Rodale's international and domestic licensing groups, overseeing 100 global editions of publications such as Men's Health, Women's Health and Runner's World. Prior to Rodale, LaBonge was at Esquire and Rolling Stone. He is a graduate of Boston College and is based in the company's New York headquarters.

About PMC

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) is a leading digital media and information services company whose award-winning content attracts a monthly audience of more than 220 million and empowers more than 1 million global CEOs and business thought-leaders in markets that impact the world. Our dynamic events, data services, and rich content entertain and educate today's fashion, retail, beauty, entertainment and lifestyle sectors. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles with additional offices in 11 countries worldwide, Penske Media is the way global influencers are informed, connected, and inspired. To learn more about PMC and its iconic brands, visit www.pmc.com.

