Penske Truck Leasing Takes Part in Upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

According to the conference, there will be in excess of 3,500 attendees, which includes over 650 fleet operators and over 125 industry speakers.

Here are the workshops and sessions where Penske experts will offer their insights:

Connected Vehicle Technology Workshop, April 30 : Bill Combs , director connected fleet , will deliver the keynote address and be a panelist for Connected Tech: Gaining Insights into a Fleet's Performance. The opening session is Connected Fleet 101. This workshop correlates with one of the expo's themes this year.

ACT 5x5x5: Major Tech Trends Driving the Heavy-Duty Sector (General Session Heavy-Duty), May 2 : This is a new event with a quick-format presentation: five speakers, five slides in five minutes. Drew Cullen , senior vice president fuels and facility services, will take the stage and discuss how Penske's truck leasing services support the customer's usage of alternative fuel vehicles. Cullen will also participate in a moderated dialogue.

Funding Workshop, May 3 : As companies and organizations pursue funding to complement their investments in clean transportation technology, visibility to a wide array of existing grants, programs and settlements will prove vital. Dean Stapleton , senior manager of alternative fuels, will provide guidance and answer an array of participant questions. Penske has secured grants at both the federal and state levels to support its customers in their pursuit of running greener fleets.

Penske is a transportation industry leader in the areas of spec'ing, operating and maintaining fleets of traditionally-fueled vehicles as well as alternative-fueled vehicles that includes natural gas, propane, electric and diesel-electric hybrids. Penske Truck Leasing is an affiliate partner in the U.S. EPA SmartWay program and Penske Logistics is a partner in the trucking carrier and logistics categories. Penske Truck Leasing is also an affiliate partner in the Canada SmartWay Transport Partnership, which is administered by Natural Resources Canada.

Penske Truck Leasing Co., L.P., headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a partnership of Penske Corporation, Penske Automotive Group and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske operates more than 270,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,000 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit https://www.gopenske.com/ to learn more.

