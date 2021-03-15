PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL's Poderosas Virtual Conference Announces Program Highlights and Inspiring Panel Lineup Focused on Empowering Latinas

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com) PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL invites the career-minded Hispanic community to continue celebrating Women's History Month through its Poderosas Virtual Conference aimed at empowering and educating Latinas. With this year's theme highlighting the growth of Latina power through the years, this highly anticipated virtual event is free on March 26th beginning at 8PM EST and will have a chat live function for a more interactive experience. Registration is available HERE.

People En Espanol

Celebrity panelists joining this year include Reggaeton & Latin Urban music stars Natti Natasha, Farina, La Duraca and Cazzu, Content Creator & TV Presenter Carolina Sandoval, CEO of JRE Enterprises Rosie Rivera, Actress & TV host Adamari López, Entrepreneur & New York Times Best-selling Author Nely Galán, among others.

Here's what to look forward to at this year's Poderosas Virtual Conference:

Gender Equality in Urban Music – An empowering conversation with some of the most talented women in Reggaeton & Latin Urban music: Natti Natasha , Farina, La Duraca, and Cazzu, moderated by PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL's Entertainment Editor Carole Joseph . The eye-opening session will showcase their continued journey to gender equality and proper representation in such a competitive male-dominated industry.

An empowering conversation with some of the most talented women in Reggaeton & Latin Urban music: , and moderated by PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL's Entertainment Editor The eye-opening session will showcase their continued journey to gender equality and proper representation in such a competitive male-dominated industry. The Power to Empower: Women Changing the World by Giving Others a Voice – An in-depth discussion showcasing the importance of mentorships and becoming true community changemakers by empowering others. This intimate panel features People en Español's 'Ahijada and Madrina' winners (goddaughter and godmother) including Actress & TV host Adamari López and her goddaughter Angie Benítez , along with this year's "25 Most Powerful Women" winner Mariangie Bras – who is admired for her work helping children with cancer in Puerto Rico through the organization Fundación CAP.

An in-depth discussion showcasing the importance of mentorships and becoming true community changemakers by empowering others. This intimate panel features People en Español's 'Ahijada and Madrina' winners (goddaughter and godmother) including Actress & TV host and her goddaughter , along with this year's "25 Most Powerful Women" winner – who is admired for her work helping children with cancer in through the organization Fundación CAP. New Recipes for Entrepreneurship Success: The Next Generation of Latino Visionaries – An enriching conversation with a power-group of Latino entrepreneurs who showcase how they've built their business from the ground up and share their secrets to outsmart unexpected challenges, along with mastering the art of winning. Panel speakers include Celebrity Makeup Artist & Founder of cosmetics brand Artist Couture Angel Merino ; Healthy Chef & Restaurateur Michelle Posada ; and Natalie Molina Niño , Investor (builder capitalist), Entrepreneur, and Author of the book, Leapfrog, The New Revolution for Women Entrepreneurs.

An enriching conversation with a power-group of Latino entrepreneurs who showcase how they've built their business from the ground up and share their secrets to outsmart unexpected challenges, along with mastering the art of winning. Panel speakers include Celebrity Makeup Artist & Founder of cosmetics brand Artist Couture ; Healthy Chef & Restaurateur ; and , Investor (builder capitalist), Entrepreneur, and Author of the book, Health is Wealth: Strategies to Prioritize Yourself & Improve Your Life – CEO of JRE Enterprises Rosie Rivera and Content Creator and Presenter Carolina Sandoval reveal the key to reaching your full potential by sharing tips to take control of your mental, physical and spiritual health, while emphasizing the importance of self-care for overall success and happiness.

CEO of JRE Enterprises and Content Creator and Presenter reveal the key to reaching your full potential by sharing tips to take control of your mental, physical and spiritual health, while emphasizing the importance of self-care for overall success and happiness. Five Powerful Career Advancements Habits for Professional Women – The industry's fearless trailblazers including Independent Journalist & CBS News Contributor María Elena Salinas , Univision Senior Vice President of Human Resources Roxanna Flores and CEO of Red Shoe Movement Mariela Dabbah open up about the challenges they've faced throughout their careers, secrets to equating failures to learnings and tips on self-mastery.

The industry's fearless trailblazers including Independent Journalist & CBS News Contributor , Univision Senior Vice President of Human Resources and CEO of Red Shoe Movement open up about the challenges they've faced throughout their careers, secrets to equating failures to learnings and tips on self-mastery. Don't Buy Shoes, Buy Buildings! Invest like a Self-made Women and Make Money While You Sleep – Entrepreneur & The New York Times Best-selling Author Nely Galán shares her personal journey to becoming a self-made go-getter by saving, investing, and dreaming bigger. During the motivating session, she'll highlight tips on reaching financial freedom and working smarter rather than harder.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America is thrilled to return as a sponsor for this year's festivities.

Recognized as one of the nation's largest Hispanic radio entity, Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS) is also excited to join as a media partner.

ABOUT PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL

PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL was launched in 1996 as a special issue and today has become the top-selling Hispanic magazine in the United States. Published nine times a year, PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL reaches an audience of 7 million every month with its editorial mix of Hispanic and popular entertainment, fashion and beauty trends and compelling human-interest stories. PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL delivers original editorial content that captures the values, contributions and impact of today's Hispanics in the United States. The brand's social media footprint includes 1.4 million followers on Twitter, over 4.2 million "Likes" on Facebook and 3.5 million followers on Instagram. For daily news, photos, exclusive behind-the-scenes video and celebrity scoops, visit www.peopleenespanol.com and follow PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL on Twitter at @peopleenespanol. Related link: http://www.peopleenespanol.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655329/Meredith_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/643919/People_en_Espanol_Logo.jpg



SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

https://www.meredith.com

