Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Increase To Quarterly Dividend

MARIETTA, Ohio, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PEBO) declared an increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.26 per common share to $0.28 per common share on April 23, 2018, payable on May 21, 2018, to shareholders of record on May 7, 2018.

This dividend represents a payout of 44% of earnings per diluted share from the first quarter 2018.  Based on the closing stock price of Peoples' common shares of $36.67 on April 23, 2018, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 3.05%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a diversified financial products and services company with $3.9 billion in assets, 81 locations, including 71 full-service bank branches and 77 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky.  Peoples makes available a complete line of banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions through its subsidiaries - Peoples Bank and Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC. Peoples' common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market® under the symbol "PEBO", and Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of US publicly traded companies. Learn more about Peoples at www.peoplesbancorp.com.

 

