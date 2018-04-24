Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Increase To Quarterly Dividend

MARIETTA, Ohio, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PEBO) declared an increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.26 per common share to $0.28 per common share on April 23, 2018, payable on May 21, 2018, to shareholders of record on May 7, 2018.

This dividend represents a payout of 44% of earnings per diluted share from the first quarter 2018. Based on the closing stock price of Peoples' common shares of $36.67 on April 23, 2018, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 3.05%.