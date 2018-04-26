Perfect Cooler for a Memorable Summer: New OtterBox Venture Americana

Venture coolers are proudly made in the U.S.A. at an innovative manufacturing facility in Detroit, Mich. – where high-quality American manufacturing was perfected. This guarantees that every Venture cooler is meticulously molded, shaped, assembled and quality-checked with 100 percent American craftsmanship. This consistency, precision and care delivers a cooler unlike any other, providing superior cooling with trusted OtterBox durability.

Available in 25-, 45- and 65-quart sizes, Venture can keep ice for up to 10 to 16 days.1 This rugged cooler can be enhanced with a variety of optional accessories that snap on or slide into place on the cooler, including a side table, separators, cup holders, dryboxes and all-terrain wheels. All Venture Coolers come with a sturdy bottle opener that clips onto the front of the cooler and the Venture 45 and Venture 65 include a dry storage tray.

For a limited time only, Venture Coolers and the Drybox 3250 Series are available in "Americana," an American flag pattern. The design is molded on the cooler or drybox lid, providing longevity against wear and fading, so patriotism will be on-display with this American-designed and American-made cooler for years.

The limited-edition Americana is available for order now on Venture 25 ($279.99); Venture 45 ($349.99); Venture 65 ($449.99) and Drybox 3250 Series ($49.99). Venture Coolers and other OtterBox outdoor products carry a limited lifetime warranty and are available otterbox.com.

OtterBox innovates bold products that deliver confidence and trust in any pursuit. From its humble beginnings with a drybox in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, OtterBox has honed and leveraged its expertise in manufacturing and design to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S. and a leader in rugged outdoor lifestyle products.2

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to effect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox grows to give back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.

1 In lab testing conditions, ice retention is as follows: Venture 25 – up to 10 days; Venture 45 – up to14 days; Venture 64 – up to 16 days.

