Performance and Age Management Medicine Offers GAINSWave® in New York

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Carl Gerardi, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Performance and Age Management Medicine is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 201 E 19th St, New York, NY 10003, USA.

Dr. Carl Gerardi is originally from the New York area and comes from a family of physicians. His medical training began in High School where he spent several hundred hours volunteering on an ambulance and at a local hospital. His undergraduate training was at Fordham University at Rose Hill and medical school at SUNY Health Science center at Brooklyn.



Dr. Gerardi began practicing Urology in New York City and Westchester County where he was then involved in teaching residents at both locations. He became Associate Clinical Professor at New York University. He continued to develop his practice over multiple office sites in the New York area and has 5 urologists included in his division. The pursuit of the highest quality of patient care combined with the level of personal commitment by IMP physicians attracted Dr. Gerardi and his division to become members. The group now provides comprehensive state of the art care predominantly in the Westchester community as well as NYC.

