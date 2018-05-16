Performance Medicine & Sports Therapy (PMST) and LuminCARE set their sights on integration

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas, May 16, 2018 Performance Medicine & Sports Therapy (PMST) announced today that it will be integrating with LuminCARE, introducing the best of two TED Ventures companies to serve Dallas-Fort Worth patients across the entire metroplex.
"We are excited for the integration with LuminCARE. Their facilities are first class and our providers are excited for the opportunity to integrate the PMST culture with LuminCARE," said Courtney Darden, CEO of PMST and LuminCARE.
Full integration will take place between the two groups over the coming months, combining all the best of both LuminCARE, which currently operates 6 locations, and PMST, which currently operates 4 locations – with 2 additional clinics to open over the next 30 days. TED Ventures has plans for continued aggressive expansion throughout the DFW metroplex under these combined brands in 2018.
About PMST - http://www.recoverwithpurpose.com/
Performance Medicine & Sports Therapy is one of the leading providers of physical therapy, family practice, and chiropractic care in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. At PMST, each case is treated based on the patient's real-time needs, addressing structural, functional and corrective techniques for faster recovery. As a result, PMST provides a unique patient experience, combining a multi-disciplinary approach to the individual medical needs of the patient along with the surrounding community, leading to the highest, most consistent patient outcomes.
About LuminCARE - https://lumincare.com/
LuminCARE, an integral division of the TED Ventures system, provides comprehensive primary care for the whole family. With nearby locations throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and flexible hours to fit your schedule, we are committed to driving a new standard of healthcare.
Whether you are unable to schedule a timely appointment with your current primary care provider or you have experienced a non-emergent illness or injury, patients and their families can rest assured, knowing that LuminCARE is here to serve them.
Our commitment to patient-focused care does not stop with routine medical attention. Rather, each LuminCARE location is a gateway to the seamlessly integrated TED Ventures network and all of the high quality / high outcome specialty care that we provide.
CONTACT: Performance Medicine, info@recoverwithpurpose.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/performance-medicine--sports-therapy-pmst-and-lumincare-set-their-sights-on-integration-300649570.html
SOURCE Performance Medicine & Sports Therapy
Share this article