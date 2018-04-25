Performance Medicine and Sports Therapy Partners with Atlet Sports

Many of Texas' top performing professional NFL, MLB, NBA, MLS, PGA, USA Olympic, Collegiate and youth athletes call Atlet Sports home during their off-season training. Each athlete can expect a strength inspired program designed by certified trainers tailored to their specific sport.

Atlet has two main goals: keep athletes healthy and make them better. However, keeping the athlete healthy is not always easy. The strategic partnership between Atlet and PMST will help bridge this gap and keep athletes off the sidelines. PMST has been providing physical therapy, chiropractic care, and recovery services since 2012 and is known for their ability to treat high caliber athletes.

With the addition of PMST, "We can truly customize training plans for youth and professionals alike," says Ryan Mentzel, one of the trainers at Atlet Sports. "We can now move from 'sport specific' training, to 'athlete specific' training."

PMST will be responsible for providing innovative recovery techniques to the athletes at Atlet Sports. Ron Tribendis, one of the owners at PMST, had this to say about the new partnership: "We are excited for this opportunity to provide the missing link to the athlete's recovery plan and join the Atlet team. We believe our recovery services along with Atlet Sports' training methods will help produce some of the best athletes in professional and amateur sports."

To learn more about PMST, visit their website at www.recoverwithpurpose.com.

About PMST

Performance Medicine and Sports Therapy is one of the leading providers of physical therapy, family practice, and chiropractic care in the Dallas-Fort Worth Market. At PMST, each case is treated based on the patient's real-time needs, addressing structural, functional and corrective techniques for faster recovery. As a result, PMST provides a unique patient experience, combining a multi-disciplinary approach to the individual medical needs of the patient along with the surrounding community, leading to the highest, most consistent patient outcomes.

Some of the services include physical therapy, family practice, recovery services, athletic recovery lounge, chiropractic, IV therapy, in-house diagnostics, massage, and acupuncture.

