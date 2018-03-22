PERFORMANCE® Sleep Pioneer BEDGEAR® Blankets Asia-Pacific, Growing Distribution to More Than 4,000 Stores Worldwide

Throughout the past two years, BEDGEAR Performance Sleep Shops have seen explosive growth domestically and internationally with shops now in more than 10 countries around the world, including South and Central America, Canada, Russia, China and more. As a result, BEDGEAR has amassed a following of more than eight million consumers to date, sleeping more comfortably throughout the night on their personalized Performance Sleep products. In an effort to meet the new surge in demand, BEDGEAR has future expansion planned for late 2018, continuing into 2019 in the U.K. and throughout Europe.

"The interest we saw for BEDGEAR Performance Sleep Shops over eight years in the U.S. has now been surpassed by international demand in just 18 months," said Eugene Alletto, CEO of BEDGEAR. "These new store openings across the globe show the evolution of an American brand and help support our point of view that strong international business relationships promote a path to world peace. We believe in working with strong partners to help fulfill a shared aspirational vision for how people can consider personalized sleep as the essential choice for fueling their passions of family, sport or work."

In partnership with Thailand distributor Dunlopillo, BEDGEAR has opened Performance Sleep Shops with premier retail partners, Mattress City, SB Furniture and Chic Republic, with plans for additional locations throughout the year. These BEDGEAR Performance Sleep Shop openings within select furniture and bedding retailers highlight Thailand's appetite for the brand's experiential approach to retail.

"We are committed to helping our customers truly enjoy their sleep experience and with BEDGEAR, we are now bringing them a new way to think about sleep," said Mr. Pisit Ongsritragul, Managing Director of Dunlopillo Thailand. "It is refreshing to partner with a company who understands that the benefits of sleep transcend the time spent in bed, directly impacting how you feel and what you achieve throughout the day. We're very excited to introduce this strong American brand to our shoppers along with the concept of personalized fit and are confident it will bring new inspiration to our customers."

After first launching in Australia in fall 2017 with retailers Original Mattress Factory (OMF) and Freedom Australia, BEDGEAR is expanding to open nearly one hundred shop-in-shops in Snooze locations across Australia. The partnership will emphasize how BEDGEAR ensures customers can build their preferred integrated Performance Sleep System for 100% of their comfort, and will include an innovative mattress debut in late spring 2018. The pillow initiative will incorporate BEDGEAR's professional Performance Pillow fitting process into the exclusive SnoozeProfiler sales tool.

Snooze Managing Director, Simon Beaty added, "BEDGEAR's personalized approach stood out to us from the beginning as their professional Performance Pillow fitting process is very much aligned with our exclusive approach, which works together to take the guesswork out of buying a bed and a pillow for each individual. Beyond the technology, BEDGEAR is a great fit for Snooze as their emphasis on inspiring customers to get more out of their days is aligned with our in-store experience and expertise."

Founded in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the rapid growth global lifestyle brand of PERFORMANCE® bedding for people that want to achieve more out of life. BEDGEAR has redefined the way people view sleep by offering personalized products based on sleep position and body frame. Our patented fabric technologies wick away heat and moisture to help regulate body temperature and generate a cooler, drier sleep environment to maximize recovery at night. With distribution facilities in the U.S. and Asia, BEDGEAR is sold in national retailers across the U.S. and Canada, as well as expanding globally. BEDGEAR currently partners with the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks alongside a history of professional athletes and sports teams, including the USA Women's National Ice Hockey Team. You can't cheat sleep – but you can get more out of the time you spend in bed. Sleep Fuels Everything®! Learn more at bedgear.com.

