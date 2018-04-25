Performance Team's Annual PT Gives Back Campaign Supports the American Logistics Aid Network

Each year PT launches a company-wide fundraising campaign for a non-profit organization. After a year of numerous natural disasters, PT felt it was the perfect opportunity to continue to support ALAN, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing humanitarian relief. "We've had the opportunity to partner with ALAN on a number of relief projects over the years and recognize the important role ALAN plays in quickly and efficiently getting aid to those in need. We're thrilled to be able to support ALAN through a $20,000 donation and look forward to continuing our partnership for years to come," stated Craig Kaplan, Performance Team CEO.

ALAN was founded by professionals and trade organizations who recognized the need for providing coordinated emergency services to disaster-stricken areas. ALAN's efforts increase the capacity of relief agencies, saves money, and eliminates waste and duplicated efforts. "The fact that we're now receiving this generous donation – and that we were selected to be the recipient of this year's fundraising effort – makes us hugely grateful, because it will help make a significant difference in ALAN's efforts going forward," stated Mark Richards, ALAN Board Chair. "We are beyond thankful for this amazing funding and we hope to have Performance Team on our team for many years to come."

PT takes the opportunity each year to make a difference in the communities in which we live and work. Giving back not only benefits the non-profit organizations PT supports, but it also helps to foster the growth of PT's corporate volunteer culture. Performance Team understands the importance of being a socially responsible company and its annual campaign is another opportunity to put beliefs into practice.

