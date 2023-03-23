Perfume market in the US to grow by USD 3,029.11 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by replenishing personal grooming - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The perfume market in US is estimated to grow by USD 3,029.11 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 9.12%. The market is driven by replenishing personal grooming. Personal grooming is effective in keeping one tidy and attractive. It creates a positive image in front of others and contributes to building a positive image. Perfumes form a crucial part of the process of personal grooming. It helps in creating an aura of sophistication around the individual. These factors are increasing the use of perfume among consumers, which is driving the growth of the market. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Perfume Market 2023-2027

Perfume market in US – Vendor Analysis

The perfume market in US is concentrated. The market comprises several domestic and foreign brands focused on increasing their market shares in the country. To attract young customers, brands are social media and influencer marketing to increase brand awareness. In addition, they are heavily investing in product development and innovation, as well as marketing and advertising campaigns to remain competitive in the market. Some of the key players covered in the report include:

Abercrombie and Fitch Co. - The company offers perfumes such as 8, Fierce, and Fierce Cologne.

- The company offers perfumes such as 8, Fierce, and Fierce Cologne. ALT. Fragrances LLC - The company offers perfumes such as Crystal, Executive, and Cherry Smash.

- The company offers perfumes such as Crystal, Executive, and Cherry Smash. BELLEVUE PARFUM USA - The company offers perfumes under the brands Arlyn, Artinian Paris , and Jean Rish .

- The company offers perfumes under the brands Arlyn, , and . Botanic Beauty Labs. - The company offers perfumes such as Eau de Toilette, Florida Water , and Cologne .

Perfume Market in US - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (women and men), and distribution channel (offline and online).

By end-user, the market will witness significant growth in the women segment during the forecast period. Players that operate in the segment are focused on new product launches and innovations. For instance, in September 2021 , Christian Dior expanded its feminine Miss Dior lineup through an intense new fragrance. In addition, the growing number of working women has increased the expenditure on personal care products such as perfumes in the US. All these factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Perfume Market in US – Market Dynamics

Key Trends –

Innovative promotional activities adopted by vendors is the key trend in the market. Vendors are using promotional activities to promote their products and push their customers into making purchases. They are adopting the product bundling pricing strategy by selling two or more products together at a lower price. Some vendors are pairing men's and women's perfumes together. Such bundles tend to have high sales as they make ideal gifts for couples. This trend adopted by vendors will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges –

The availability of counterfeit products is a major challenge hindering the growth of the market. Many consumers that cannot afford premium perfume opt for counterfeit products. The differentiation of these products is very minimal, and they are priced lower than the original products. Moreover, many online websites are offering counterfeit products at unrealistic discounts. The increasing availability of such products is damaging the identity of original brands, thereby affecting the growth of the market.

What are the key data covered in this perfume market in US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the perfume market in US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the perfume market in US and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the perfume market across US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of perfume market vendors in US

Perfume Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3029.11 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.76 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abercrombie and Fitch Co., Alpha Aromatics Inc., ALT. Fragrances LLC, BELLEVUE PARFUM USA, Botanic Beauty Labs., Capri Holdings Ltd., Coty Inc., Firmenich SA, Kapoor Luxury Fragrances, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., Royal Aroma, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Ulta Beauty Inc., and Shiseido Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

