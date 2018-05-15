Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Market Spotlight - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
This Market Spotlight report covers the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, upcoming events, patent information, a 10-year disease incidence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.
Key Takeaways
- The author estimates that in 2016, there were approximately 17,800 incident cases of peripheral T-cell lymphoma worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 21,300 incident cases by 2025.
- It is estimated that the majority of diagnosed cases were in males in 2016.
- The incidence of peripheral T-cell lymphoma is highest among individuals aged 60-79 years. The approved drugs for peripheral T-cell lymphoma target histone deacetylase, purine nucleoside phosphorylase, dihydrofolate reductase, and chemokine receptor 4. The majority of approved therapies are administered via the intravenous route; however, two products are available in oral formulations.
- The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for peripheral T-cell lymphoma are in Phase II, with only two drugs in Phase III.
- Therapies in the pipeline for peripheral T-cell lymphoma focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of pipeline drugs in development are administered intravenously, with a smaller number being tested in oral formulations.
- High impact upcoming events in the peripheral T-cell lymphoma space comprise topline Phase IIa and Phase III trial results for ALRN-6924 and Adcetris, respectively.
- There have been 10 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving peripheral T-cell lymphoma drugs during 2013-18. The largest deal was the October 2017 $190m exclusive licensing agreement between Karyopharm and Ono Pharmaceutical for the development and marketing of Karyopharm's selinexor and KPT-8602 in South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, and ASEAN countries.
- Istodax's polymorph patent is set to expire in 2021, which will open the door to generic entry. Istodax sales ranked highest among drugs indicated for peripheral T-cell lymphoma during 2012-17, and it is expected to retain the top spot through the forecast period.
- The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the vast majority of trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 93% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 7% in Phase III-IV.
- The US has a substantial lead in the number of peripheral T-cell lymphoma clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major EU markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia.
- Clinical trial activity in the peripheral T-cell lymphoma space is dominated by completed trials. Celgene has the highest number of completed clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, with eight trials.
- Celgene leads industry sponsors with by far the highest number of clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, followed by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Eisai.
