Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Market Spotlight - Forecast to 2025

This Market Spotlight report covers the Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, upcoming events, patent information, a 10-year disease incidence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.

Key Takeaways

The author estimates that in 2016, there were approximately 17,800 incident cases of peripheral T-cell lymphoma worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 21,300 incident cases by 2025.

It is estimated that the majority of diagnosed cases were in males in 2016.

The incidence of peripheral T-cell lymphoma is highest among individuals aged 60-79 years. The approved drugs for peripheral T-cell lymphoma target histone deacetylase, purine nucleoside phosphorylase, dihydrofolate reductase, and chemokine receptor 4. The majority of approved therapies are administered via the intravenous route; however, two products are available in oral formulations.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for peripheral T-cell lymphoma are in Phase II, with only two drugs in Phase III.

Therapies in the pipeline for peripheral T-cell lymphoma focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of pipeline drugs in development are administered intravenously, with a smaller number being tested in oral formulations.

High impact upcoming events in the peripheral T-cell lymphoma space comprise topline Phase IIa and Phase III trial results for ALRN-6924 and Adcetris, respectively.

There have been 10 licensing and asset acquisition deals involving peripheral T-cell lymphoma drugs during 2013-18. The largest deal was the October 2017 $190m exclusive licensing agreement between Karyopharm and Ono Pharmaceutical for the development and marketing of Karyopharm's selinexor and KPT-8602 in South Korea , Hong Kong , Taiwan , Japan , and ASEAN countries.

exclusive licensing agreement between Karyopharm and Ono Pharmaceutical for the development and marketing of Karyopharm's selinexor and KPT-8602 in , , , , and ASEAN countries. Istodax's polymorph patent is set to expire in 2021, which will open the door to generic entry. Istodax sales ranked highest among drugs indicated for peripheral T-cell lymphoma during 2012-17, and it is expected to retain the top spot through the forecast period.

The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the vast majority of trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 93% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 7% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of peripheral T-cell lymphoma clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major EU markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia .

has the top spot in . Clinical trial activity in the peripheral T-cell lymphoma space is dominated by completed trials. Celgene has the highest number of completed clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, with eight trials.

Celgene leads industry sponsors with by far the highest number of clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, followed by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Eisai.

