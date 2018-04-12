Pet Market Consumers Report 2018: Gen Z and Millennials - Key Marketing Opportunities

The report highlights pet ownership trends among Gen Z and Millennials and identifies key marketing opportunities for these two segments of pet market consumers. It includes an analysis of how Gen Z and Millennial pet owners bond with and manage the health of their pets, and provides an in-depth view of consumer attitudes, shopping behavior and spending patterns with respect to pet products and services. It also provides separate profiles of Gen Z and Millennial dog and cat owners as well as those in who own birds, fish, reptiles and rabbit or hamsters.

The report analyzes and tabulates what makes Gen Z and Millennial pet owners unique, highlighting opportunities for pet product and service marketers to most profitably appeal to the 57 million pet owners in this 18- to 39-year-old age group.

The future of the pet industry in America lies not only with Millennial pet owners, but in the hands of their younger counterparts in Gen Z, who are just entering adulthood. These demographics are critical to the bottom line of pet product and service marketers because the vanguard of the Boomer generation is reaching the age when pet ownership enters steep decline. Moreover, Boomers will be succeeded by Gen X, who spend heavily on pet products and services but are a relatively small population cohort.

Vet Friendly Pet Owners Gen Z and Millennial pet owners are far more likely to depend on their veterinarians for advice about a broad spectrum of pet products, making the veterinary channel an especially attractive way to reach 18- to 39-year-old pet owners.

E-Commerce Shoppers with Brick-and-Mortar Loyalties Compared to their Gen X and Boomer counterparts, not surprisingly, Gen Z and Millennial pet owners have a much higher propensity to shop online for pet products. At the same time, 18- to 39-year-old pet owners remain loyal to brick-and-mortar pet retailers, and are especially avid consumers of the pet care services provided by brick-and-mortar retailers.

Millennial Clout and Influence Millennial pet owners differ significantly from Gen X and Boomer pet owners, and are now likely to have completed their education, be established in a job or career, generate substantial employment income and head their own households. national Pet Owner Survey data cited in the report indicate that Millennial pet owners with a household income of $75,000 or higher are more than twice as likely as all other pet owners to have spent $50 or more on pet products in the last 30 days.



Companies Mentioned



Petco

PetSmart

Walmart

Focus on the following segments:

18- to 24-year-olds (which includes the leading edge of Gen Z)

25- to 39-year-olds (Millennials)

40- to 54-year-olds (Gen X)

55- to 74-year-olds (mainly Boomers)

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

The Market's Future Is in New Hands

Scope and Methodology

Topline Insights and Opportunities

Profile of Gen Z and Millennial Pet Owners

Pet Product Shopping and Buying Patterns

Gen Z and Millennial Dog Owners

Gen Z and Millennial Cat Owners

Gen Z and Millennials as Pet Market Consumers: Other Pets

Millennials and Gen Z Account for Nearly Half of Owners of Pets Other Than Cats or Dogs

Gen Z More Likely to Own Other Pets of All Kinds

Gen Z Helps Stem Decline in Ownership of Fish, Birds, Reptiles and Rabbits or Hamsters

More 18- to 39-Year-Olds Turn to Reptiles or Rabbits or Hamsters as Pets

2. Topline Insights and Opportunities

Pet Ownership Trends

Key Differences Between Gen Z and Millennial Pet Owners

Pet Market Consumer Focus: Affluent Millennials

Marketing Insights and Opportunities

3. Profile of Gen Z and Millennial Pet Owners

The Bond Between Gen Z and Millennial Pet Owners and Their Pets

Managing the Health of Their Pets

Key Consumer Attitudes

4. Pet Product Shopping and Buying Patterns

Overview

Channel Choices of Gen Z and Millennial Pet Owners

Aggregate Expenditures on Pets

5. Gen Z and Millennial Dog Owners

Overview

Key Characteristics of Gen Z and Millennial Dog Owners

Consumer Highlights

6. Gen Z and Millennial Cat Owners

Overview

Key Characteristics of Gen Z and Millennial Cat Owners

Consumer Highlights

7. Millennials and Gen Z as Pet Market Consumers: Other Pets

Ownership Trends

Demographic Profile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gjh3zg/pet_market?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pet-market-consumers-report-2018-gen-z-and-millennials---key-marketing-opportunities-300628865.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

