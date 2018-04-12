Pet Market Consumers Report 2018: Gen Z and Millennials - Key Marketing Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Gen Z and Millennials as Pet Market Consumers: Dogs, Cats, Other Pets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report highlights pet ownership trends among Gen Z and Millennials and identifies key marketing opportunities for these two segments of pet market consumers. It includes an analysis of how Gen Z and Millennial pet owners bond with and manage the health of their pets, and provides an in-depth view of consumer attitudes, shopping behavior and spending patterns with respect to pet products and services. It also provides separate profiles of Gen Z and Millennial dog and cat owners as well as those in who own birds, fish, reptiles and rabbit or hamsters.
The report analyzes and tabulates what makes Gen Z and Millennial pet owners unique, highlighting opportunities for pet product and service marketers to most profitably appeal to the 57 million pet owners in this 18- to 39-year-old age group.
The future of the pet industry in America lies not only with Millennial pet owners, but in the hands of their younger counterparts in Gen Z, who are just entering adulthood. These demographics are critical to the bottom line of pet product and service marketers because the vanguard of the Boomer generation is reaching the age when pet ownership enters steep decline. Moreover, Boomers will be succeeded by Gen X, who spend heavily on pet products and services but are a relatively small population cohort.
Vet Friendly Pet Owners Gen Z and Millennial pet owners are far more likely to depend on their veterinarians for advice about a broad spectrum of pet products, making the veterinary channel an especially attractive way to reach 18- to 39-year-old pet owners.
E-Commerce Shoppers with Brick-and-Mortar Loyalties Compared to their Gen X and Boomer counterparts, not surprisingly, Gen Z and Millennial pet owners have a much higher propensity to shop online for pet products. At the same time, 18- to 39-year-old pet owners remain loyal to brick-and-mortar pet retailers, and are especially avid consumers of the pet care services provided by brick-and-mortar retailers.
Millennial Clout and Influence Millennial pet owners differ significantly from Gen X and Boomer pet owners, and are now likely to have completed their education, be established in a job or career, generate substantial employment income and head their own households. national Pet Owner Survey data cited in the report indicate that Millennial pet owners with a household income of $75,000 or higher are more than twice as likely as all other pet owners to have spent $50 or more on pet products in the last 30 days.
Companies Mentioned
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Walmart
Focus on the following segments:
- 18- to 24-year-olds (which includes the leading edge of Gen Z)
- 25- to 39-year-olds (Millennials)
- 40- to 54-year-olds (Gen X)
- 55- to 74-year-olds (mainly Boomers)
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- The Market's Future Is in New Hands
- Scope and Methodology
- Topline Insights and Opportunities
- Profile of Gen Z and Millennial Pet Owners
- Pet Product Shopping and Buying Patterns
- Gen Z and Millennial Dog Owners
- Gen Z and Millennial Cat Owners
- Gen Z and Millennials as Pet Market Consumers: Other Pets
- Millennials and Gen Z Account for Nearly Half of Owners of Pets Other Than Cats or Dogs
- Gen Z More Likely to Own Other Pets of All Kinds
- Gen Z Helps Stem Decline in Ownership of Fish, Birds, Reptiles and Rabbits or Hamsters
- More 18- to 39-Year-Olds Turn to Reptiles or Rabbits or Hamsters as Pets
2. Topline Insights and Opportunities
- Pet Ownership Trends
- Key Differences Between Gen Z and Millennial Pet Owners
- Pet Market Consumer Focus: Affluent Millennials
- Marketing Insights and Opportunities
3. Profile of Gen Z and Millennial Pet Owners
- The Bond Between Gen Z and Millennial Pet Owners and Their Pets
- Managing the Health of Their Pets
- Key Consumer Attitudes
4. Pet Product Shopping and Buying Patterns
- Overview
- Channel Choices of Gen Z and Millennial Pet Owners
- Aggregate Expenditures on Pets
5. Gen Z and Millennial Dog Owners
- Overview
- Key Characteristics of Gen Z and Millennial Dog Owners
- Consumer Highlights
6. Gen Z and Millennial Cat Owners
- Overview
- Key Characteristics of Gen Z and Millennial Cat Owners
- Consumer Highlights
7. Millennials and Gen Z as Pet Market Consumers: Other Pets
- Ownership Trends
- Demographic Profile
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gjh3zg/pet_market?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pet-market-consumers-report-2018-gen-z-and-millennials---key-marketing-opportunities-300628865.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article