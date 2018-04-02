Pet Supplies Plus to Provide $7 Microchipping Vouchers During National Pet ID Week

Throughout the month of April, Pet Supplies Plus stores has partnered with VIP Petcare to offer $7 microchipping vouchers to customers who make any in-store purchase. Normally, VIP Petcare offers microchipping for $19 at the pet retail store – a steeper discount to traditional microchipping services that range from $25-$75. Additionally, throughout National Pet ID Week, pet owners can receive a complimentary ID tag with any collar purchase to ensure their beloved pet has proper identification.

Vouchers will be available for customers while supplies last and microchipping at this price is being offered at Pet Supplies Plus stores at their VIP Petcare clinics. Store locations in the state of Florida will not be participating in this promotion. Visit www.petsuppliesplus.com/Store to find the store closest to you.

"Our neighbors and their pets come into our store so frequently, they become like family to our franchise owners and team members," said Chris Rowland, CEO of Pet Supplies Plus. "We know pet owners everywhere will do whatever is possible to ensure the safety and overall wellness of their pet which is exactly why we're giving them affordable access to basic safety necessities."

The American Humane Association estimates over 10 million dogs or cats are lost and/or stolen in the U.S. every year. Microchipped pets are 2.5 times more likely to be returned home if they go missing. Implanting a microchip is a relatively painless process. The device, which is about the size of a grain of rice, is inserted just below the skin. Pets that have the process done at Pet Supplies Plus are registered almost immediately with FoundAnimals.org, a non-profit registry that also works with the free American Animal Hospital Association chip directory.

Now with more than 400 locations in 33 states across the country, Pet Supplies Plus offers a wide array of natural pet foods, and a variety of Made in the USA pet consumables, such as wet and dry food, treats, rawhide and chews. Set in welcoming neighborhood environments, Pet Supplies Plus team members get to know their neighbors and pets by name at every store. Many locations also feature a full offering of grooming services tailored to meet every pet's needs, including washes, haircuts, body brushing, flea treatment and nail, skin, ear and oral care.

