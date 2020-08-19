Peter L. Biro and Section 1 Announce Release of New Book, "Constitutional Democracy Under Stress: A Time for Heroic Citizenship"

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter L. Biro and Section 1 proudly announce the release of Peter's new volume of essays by 27 distinguished and acclaimed scholars, activists, jurists, public servants and global heroes. Our age marks a departure, by governments throughout the west, from the norms that had come to define advanced, liberal democracies in the post-war period. Alas, western democracies are everywhere backsliding and retreating from their adherence to these values and institutions. The essays in this volume probe the sources and malaise now confronting liberal constitutional democracy. However, they go much further. These essays point to an enlightened, bold and dutiful citizenship as being essential to the vitality and, indeed, the viability, of a sustainable, just, free and vibrant democracy.

Massey College, University of Toronto, will be doing a Virtual Book Launch and mini-conference on August 26.

