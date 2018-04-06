Petfood Forum 2018: Packaged Facts to Present on Trust and Transparency Trends

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust is everything, especially in a pet product market that caters to pet parents who increasingly consider their furry, feathered, finned, and scaled animal companions as part of their families. This is why at Petfood Forum 2018—April 23-25 at the Kansas City Convention Center—there is an overarching focus on pet food transparency and building trust with consumers through discussions on the latest studies on pet food nutrition, ingredients, processing and safety.

Headlining a presentation on April 25 will be Packaged Facts research director David Sprinkle. The presentation will feature insights from Packaged Facts' 2017 report Pet Food in the U.S., 13th Edition and the 2018 report U.S. Pet Market Outlook, 2018-2019. Included in the discussion will be results from Packaged Facts' proprietary survey of U.S. pet owners about what transparency means to them and how pet food companies can be more transparent and earn their trust.

One way to earn consumer trust is to double down on clean label pet foods, which itself is an extension of consumers becoming more aware about clean labels and ingredient sourcing in human foods.

"The clean eating trend has been sweeping through the consumer goods markets over the past few years. The trend is essentially a simplified and modernized approach to healthy eating. Consumers are becoming more educated and aware about food and beverage and can connect the dots with relevant information about a product," says Sprinkle.

Clean label products offer transparency about ingredients and processing and often a short list of ingredients that are familiar to the consumer. Packaged Facts reveals that many pet food brands can modernize and appeal to important consumers—namely Millennials and Gen Z pet owners—by adopting clean label approaches for pet food.

For example, brands can make ingredients simple and transparent to the consumer. In addition, packaging can be updated to convey a clean label image. Many natural brands are still sporting the earth tones and style of 1970's natural food, and could benefit from a modernized look that attracts the young, clean label shopper. Some of the newer brands in the raw pet food category seem to employ clean label principles but many established natural pet brands could benefit from an image refresh that reflects the visual conventions of clean label products.

About the Reports

Drawing on more than 20 years of experience in analyzing the pet food industry as well as Packaged Facts' broad cross-category expertise, Pet Food in the U.S., 13th Edition pinpoints strategic directions for current and prospective marketers, with a forward-looking focus on high-growth product segments and market drivers. Covering foods for dogs and cats, the report also provides a comprehensive market overview covering market size and projections, cross-market trends, market opportunities, recent mergers and acquisitions; channel trends, including e-commerce and home delivery; the Millennial impact; product trends; advertising and promotional initiatives; specialty diet products; and much more.

U.S. Pet Market Outlook, 2018-2019 forecasts market size and growth for each category (2018-2022); examines new product activity; surveys retail channel trends including cross-channel shopping vs. shopper loyalty; and analyzes trends and shifts in the needs of today's pet parents. The report tabulates pet product sales channel by channel and projects channel shares through 2022. Supplementing Packaged Facts' exclusive Pet Owner Survey is an extensive analysis of Simmons' National Consumer Study, which is based on approximately 25,000 adult respondents surveyed annually. The report contains dozens of numerical tables and charts, as well as numerous photographs of new products, advertising, screen shots, and other images across key channels.

View additional information about Pet Food in the U.S., 13th Edition and U.S. Pet Market Outlook, 2018-2019, including purchase options, the abstract, table of contents, and related reports at Packaged Facts' website: https://www.packagedfacts.com/pet-products-services-c124/.

About Packaged Facts

Packaged Facts, a division of MarketResearch.com, publishes market intelligence on a wide range of consumer market topics, including consumer demographics and shopper insights, consumer financial products and services, consumer goods and retailing, consumer packaged goods, and pet products and services. Packaged Facts also offers a full range of custom research services.

For more essential insights from Packaged Facts be sure to follow us on Twitter and Google+. For infographics, tables, charts and other visuals, follow Packaged Facts on Pinterest.

Please link any media references to our reports or data to https://www.packagedfacts.com/.

Press Contact:

Daniel Granderson

240.747.3000

dgranderson@marketresearch.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petfood-forum-2018-packaged-facts-to-present-on-trust-and-transparency-trends-300624411.html

SOURCE Packaged Facts

Related Links

https://www.packagedfacts.com

