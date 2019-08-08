PetLuv Announces Plans to Bring Portable Scent Misting USB Powered Deodorizing Brush for Dogs to US Market Via Kickstarter

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogs are our best friends but sometimes they can get a bit smelly at times. Now, dog owners can tame the sometimes unpleasant odors of their furry friends with the first grooming brush that emits a light fragrance mist as you brush.

PetLuv is proud to announce their Kickstarter campaign for the "Pet-Fresh" Scent Misting USB Deodorizing Brush for Dogs. It's like a bath and brush all in one, offering a very simple way to get dogs clean and smelling fresh all day.

Pet-Fresh Misting Vapor

Pet Fresh contains natural conditioners and ingredients, is easy to use, USB powered, highly effective at taming odors, and 100% safe. Owners can also choose to use their own preferred scent.

Pet Fresh is a revolutionary scent misting delivery system that can be used daily by both pet owners as well as groomers, plus it's simple, affordable, convenient, easy to use, and travel ready.

What makes this product a must-have for all dog owners are the features and portability. Charging is a snap via the USB cable from a home outlet, computer, or laptop, making it the most efficient dog grooming item for everyday purposes as well as travel. Users can even choose their own scent during fill or refill, using the detachable cartridge at the back of the product.

For more information, please visit their Kickstarter Page .

