Petmate® Unleashes "CFO" Search

First ever search for Chief Four-Legged Officer to "lead pack" at global company

News provided by

Petmate

09:10 ET

ARLINGTON, Texas, June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Take Your Dog to Work Day, Petmate, the pet industry's leading worldwide provider of fun trusted, quality products to enhance the lives of pets and their families, announces the company's search for its first ever CFO – Chief Four-Legged Officer!

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8323351-petmate-cfo-search-contest/

Petmate® Unleashes Search for first-ever “CFO” - Chief Four-Legged Officer
Petmate® Unleashes Search for first-ever “CFO” - Chief Four-Legged Officer
We're looking for a Chief Four-Legged Officer. Reserved "barking" as an added bonus.
We're looking for a Chief Four-Legged Officer. Reserved "barking" as an added bonus.
First order of business: treats. We're searching for a Chief Four-Legged Officer. Bone-appetit
First order of business: treats. We're searching for a Chief Four-Legged Officer. Bone-appetit
CFO? We're talking the Four-Legged kind. Does your pup have what it takes to be Top Dog around here?
CFO? We're talking the Four-Legged kind. Does your pup have what it takes to be Top Dog around here?
We're making changes around the pawfice. Does your pup have what it takes to be the Top Dog around here?
We're making changes around the pawfice. Does your pup have what it takes to be the Top Dog around here?
New Petmate® CFO gets a great “bonefits” package
New Petmate® CFO gets a great “bonefits” package
New Petmate® CFO will be the Top Dog in the pet industry
New Petmate® CFO will be the Top Dog in the pet industry
Petmate® Unleashes Search for first-ever “CFO” - Chief Four-Legged Officer
We're looking for a Chief Four-Legged Officer. Reserved "barking" as an added bonus.
First order of business: treats. We're searching for a Chief Four-Legged Officer. Bone-appetit
CFO? We're talking the Four-Legged kind. Does your pup have what it takes to be Top Dog around here?
We're making changes around the pawfice. Does your pup have what it takes to be the Top Dog around here?
New Petmate® CFO gets a great “bonefits” package New Petmate® CFO will be the Top Dog in the pet industry

Petmate is looking for that special canine – loyal, smart and enthusiastic – to help lead its team in the development of new toys and key products to enrich the special bond between pets and pet parents.

"We've always relied on consumer insights to develop the smart solutions and products that fulfill the many different needs of pet families," says Chris Wilson, Petmate's executive vice president of marketing and product development. "Now we're putting a true top dog in charge.  The ideal candidate works well with others, is passionate about play, and enjoys a good belly rub or back scratch."

The new CFO will receive $5,000 in take-home pay, and Petmate will donate an additional $5,000 to the CFO's favorite animal rescue program.  The "bonefits" package also includes $2,000 MSRP worth of pet products, featured placement on Petmate.com, and more.

The new CFO will make his or her debut at Petmate headquarters in conjunction with National Dog Day, August 26th.

Candidates can apply at petmatepets.com/cfo from June 21st through July 27th. The application process includes a photo and an explanation of what makes your pet the best qualified.  Videos are welcome.

About Petmate
Founded in 1963, and headquartered in Arlington, Texas, Petmate is passionate about providing fun, trusted quality products worldwide to enhance the lives of pets and their families. The company's vision, to be the worldwide leader of solutions and excellence in the pet industry, encapsulates its commitment to deliver award-winning, innovative ideas daily to each of its product categories including bedding, kennels, dog houses, feeding and watering products, litter maintenance products, toys, collars, leads, travel, and more. Petmate's portfolio of pet, family-favorite brands include Aspen Pet®, Brandon McMillan, Calmz®, Chuckit!®, Dogzilla®, Fat Cat®, Jackson Galaxy®, JW®, LA-Z-BOY®, and WWE®.  For more information, visit petmate.com.

Contact:
Ellie Bagli ebagli@freemanpr.com
Maria Habermann mhabermann@freemanpr.com
Freeman Public Relations
973-470-0400, x17/ x13

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petmate-unleashes-cfo-search-300670039.html

SOURCE Petmate

Also from this source

Mar 20, 2018, 09:05 ET Petmate® And La-Z-Boy® Announce Exclusive Pet Licensing Agreement...

Mar 13, 2018, 09:05 ET Petmate® Announces Acquisition Of GAMMA2

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Petmate® Unleashes "CFO" Search

News provided by

Petmate

09:10 ET