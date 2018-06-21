Petmate® Unleashes "CFO" Search

Petmate is looking for that special canine – loyal, smart and enthusiastic – to help lead its team in the development of new toys and key products to enrich the special bond between pets and pet parents.

"We've always relied on consumer insights to develop the smart solutions and products that fulfill the many different needs of pet families," says Chris Wilson, Petmate's executive vice president of marketing and product development. "Now we're putting a true top dog in charge. The ideal candidate works well with others, is passionate about play, and enjoys a good belly rub or back scratch."

The new CFO will receive $5,000 in take-home pay, and Petmate will donate an additional $5,000 to the CFO's favorite animal rescue program. The "bonefits" package also includes $2,000 MSRP worth of pet products, featured placement on Petmate.com, and more.

The new CFO will make his or her debut at Petmate headquarters in conjunction with National Dog Day, August 26th.

Candidates can apply at petmatepets.com/cfo from June 21st through July 27th. The application process includes a photo and an explanation of what makes your pet the best qualified. Videos are welcome.

Founded in 1963, and headquartered in Arlington, Texas, Petmate is passionate about providing fun, trusted quality products worldwide to enhance the lives of pets and their families. The company's vision, to be the worldwide leader of solutions and excellence in the pet industry, encapsulates its commitment to deliver award-winning, innovative ideas daily to each of its product categories including bedding, kennels, dog houses, feeding and watering products, litter maintenance products, toys, collars, leads, travel, and more. Petmate's portfolio of pet, family-favorite brands include Aspen Pet®, Brandon McMillan, Calmz®, Chuckit!®, Dogzilla®, Fat Cat®, Jackson Galaxy®, JW®, LA-Z-BOY®, and WWE®. For more information, visit petmate.com.

