Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development of New Drugs

TriNetX is a global health research network that connects healthcare organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract research organizations (CROs) to collaborate, enhance trial design, accelerate patient recruitment, conduct in-depth research, and help bring new therapies to market faster. Through TriNetX's cloud-based platform, researchers are able to analyze patient populations and perform "what-if" analyses in real-time. Users of the platform are presented with aggregate views, but each data point in the TriNetX network can be traced to healthcare organizations who have the ability to identify patients, allowing clinical researchers to develop virtual patient cohorts for potential recruitment into a clinical trial.

"Pfizer joined TriNetX to harness real world data for clinical trial optimization, with the goal of accelerating our ability to bring new therapies to market," said Dr. Mohanish Anand, Head of Study Optimization at Pfizer. "Pfizer will use the real-time access to clinical, genomic and oncology data to design clinical trial protocols with greater efficiency. For example, we hope to reduce avoidable amendments by identifying and correcting overly restrictive inclusion and exclusion criteria early in the design process."

Pfizer is dedicated to applying its cutting-edge science and its global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. Its goal is to set the standard for quality, safety, and value in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products. The TriNetX network will help Pfizer to recruit hard-to-find patients with rare diseases and to identify sites with access to patients who meet inclusion and exclusion criteria.

"Our members are liberating data that is trapped within disparate databases all around the world and through our platform, we're able to provide researchers with access to rich, longitudinal and harmonized data," said Gadi Lachman, CEO at TriNetX. "We are honored that Pfizer has selected us as a digital partner to help in its strategic initiative to leverage real world data across its organization, from drug development to outcomes and healthcare research."

About Pfizer

Pfizer's global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines as well as many of the world's best-known consumer healthcare products. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments, and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. As one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, Pfizer collaborates with health care providers, governments, and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 150 years, Pfizer has worked to make a difference for all who rely on its products. To learn more, visit www.pfizer.com.

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network enabling healthcare organizations, biopharma and contract research organizations (CROs) to collaborate, enhance trial design, accelerate recruitment and bring new therapies to market faster. Each member of our community shares in the consolidated value of our global, federated health research network that connects clinical researchers in real-time to the patient populations which they are attempting to study. For more information, visit https://www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

