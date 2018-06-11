PG&E Corporation Shareholder Alert - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating

On June 8, 2018, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection released its investigation relating to certain of the fires that ravaged Mendocino, Humboldt, Butte, Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties in 2017. According to state officials many of the fires were started by PG&E power lines and utility poles. In eight fires there was "evidence of alleged violations of state law" by the utility and those cases have been referred to county prosecutors for review, according to the forestry department. The blazes were part of one of the deadliest series of wildfires in California history, which killed 44 people, destroyed 8,800 structures and forced more than 100,000 people to evacuate. About 11,000 firefighters from 17 states and Australia helped battle the blazes.

On this news concerning the release of the Department of Forestry investigation, PG&E's share price fell $1.69, or 4%, to close at $39.76 on June 11, 2018.

