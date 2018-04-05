Phacilitate Announces 2018 Trade Mission to Japan and South Korea

LONDON, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Phacilitate, a Clarion Events company and the UK-based organiser of the Phacilitate Leaders event series, announces a trade mission to two cities, Tokyo and Seoul, that will take place in June 2018. The goal of the trade mission is to educate, showcase and partner in two highly innovative markets that show a great potential in speeding up the cell therapy industry's drive to commercialisation. As the need for global collaboration increases, Phacilitate are bringing together their expertise with an active and motivated community. This positions the company as a trusted partner for creating a forum for new collaborations in advanced therapies to flourish in Asia.

The week commences in Seoul where partners and guests will be hosted at the Grand Intercontinental COEX on 26th June. The Department of International Trade in both Japan and South Korea are an official partner of the trade mission and will provide extra support for UK organisations. A wealth of domestic and international organisations are also partners of the trade mission, including support from ISCT, FIRM, GSRAC and KDRA.

Michael Adeniya, Event Director at Phacilitate said, "Our fundamental belief in the power of partnerships and passion to help the industry drive progress and commercialisation lead us to launching this trade mission and it has been met with excitement from the advanced therapies industry. With South Korea remaining at the number one spot in Bloomberg's most innovative countries list and Japan moving up one place to sixth, plus the growing biotech industry, these two locations were an easy choice."

Hun Che Cho, Managing Director, R&D Promotion, Korea Drug Research Association, Seoul, Korea commented, "90 cell and gene therapy candidates are being developed by approximately 30 Korean pharma and biotech companies. With strong support from the Korean government, excellent R&D and clinical trial infrastructures, the latter being ranked first in the world, many Korean innovators in advanced therapy have been accelerating innovation to meet unmet medical needs. R&D partnerships and collaborations are more necessary than ever because many Korean pharma and biotech innovators are now in search of global partners to raise innovation productivity and velocity. We hope and believe there will be fruitful partnership with the opportunity brought by the trade mission."

This is Phacilitate's first step into the Asia market. The trade mission will be followed up with a conference in Shanghai in November.

