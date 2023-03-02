Pharma E-commerce Market size in Europe to grow by USD 16.42 billion from 2022 to 2027, Driven by omnichannel retailing by pharmacy chains - Technavio
Mar 02, 2023, 03:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the pharma e-commerce market size in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 16.42 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.47% during the forecast period. The omnichannel retailing technique used by pharmacy chains and the vast availability of the internet to consumers is driving the demand for the market. This report includes historic data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the global pharma e-commerce market in Europe was valued at USD 8.96 billion. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) Request a sample report
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
- Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Pharma E-commerce Market In Europe – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
- To cater to the growing adoption of online pharmacies by consumers, pharmacy chains in Europe have integrated online services and mobile applications along with their traditional platforms.
- Omnichannel strategies like this provide rapid and real-time access to the brand for consumers and convenient operations management for the vendors.
- Well-known pharmacy brands have gained the trust of consumers, which drives high demand for their offerings. For instance, the members of the Danish Pharmacies Association offer their medicines online through apoteket.dk, which has been a success in Denmark, as all the suppliers are legit and offer original products.
- These factors will enhance the growth of the pharma e-commerce market in Europe during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
- The increase in the older population and chronic diseases in the country is a major trend for the pharma e-commerce market in Europe.
- The life expectancy of people in Europe is higher than in other developed countries. It is also evident that there is an increase in incidents related to chronic illnesses like diabetes, arthritis, cancer, obesity, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) among the older generation in the country.
- Baby boomers between the ages of 50 and 70 years have already started adopting OTC to purchase their prescriptions due to convenience factors. It is further expected that more baby boomers will prefer purchasing their age-related and preventive medicines.
- Hence, the increasing geriatric population in the country is expected to drive the growth of the pharma e-commerce market in Europe during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
- The increasing number of counterfeit and illegal trading of drugs through e-pharmacies is a major challenge hindering the growth of the market in the country.
- It gets difficult to confirm the authenticity of the drugs when they are sold through a virtual platform.
- There is a growing number of websites finding ways to provide illegal drugs like cannabis, heroin, and cocaine through online mediums. This is a major threat to the market and society in general.
- For instance, the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) estimated that over 8,000 deaths were reported in Europe because of a drug overdose. In addition, EMCDDA found that around 25% of the EU's adult population has used and purchased illicit drugs online.
- Therefore, illegal, and counterfeit trading of drugs through e-pharmacy will impact the growth of the pharma e-commerce market in Europe negatively during the forecast period.
To know about other drivers, trends & challenges, historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)Request a sample report!
Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on type (Rx and OTC) and product (medications, health, wellness and nutrition, and personal care and essentials).
- The Rx segment is estimated to be significant for the pharma e-commerce market in Europe during the forecast period. Rx stands for prescription drugs.
- Along with the increasing geriatric population, the changing healthcare infrastructure such as telemedicine is increasing the involvement of technology in the healthcare sector.
- Through this technology, more people are preferring mobile platforms for doctor consultations and medicine purchases.
- Moreover, the expansion of vendors on m-commerce applications (e-commerce transactions done through smartphones) to increase the convenience of buyers also supports the growth of the market.
- In conclusion, the abovementioned factors will fuel the segment's growth in the country during the forecast period.
Geography Overview
The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global pharma e-commerce market in Europe.
- Germany is expected to have a high growth rate for the market during the forecast period.
- The lack of regulations in the market is a major reason for the growth. It is also attracting new entrants in the market.
- The pharma e-commerce players are attracting more customers through social media platforms where they can post display banner ads and sponsored content.
- With the introduction of digital drug prescriptions, the pharma e-commerce market in Germany is expected to grow during the forecast period.
Get insights on the market contribution of various segments,historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report
What are the key data covered in this Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pharma e-commerce market in Europe between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the pharma e-commerce market in Europe size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the pharma e-commerce market in Europe industry across Europe
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the pharma e-commerce Market in Europe vendors
Why Buy?
- Add credibility to strategy
- Analyzes competitor's offerings
- Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy Now!
Related Reports:
The pharmaceutical glass packaging market size is expected to increase by USD 5.01 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.57%. One of the key factors driving growth in the pharmaceutical glass packaging market is the increase in R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry.
The pharmaceutical cartridges market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 540.18 million. The increase in R&D spending in the pharmaceutical industry is the key factor driving the market growth.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION Platform
|
Pharma E-commerce Market in Europe Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.47%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 16.42 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
13.47
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Ace Chemist Direct, apo rot GmbH, Apotea AB, Arzneiprivat, Atropa Pharmacy, Chemist4U Innox Trading Ltd., Dirk Rossmann GmbH, EURO PHARM International Canada Inc., Farmacia Campoamor, Juvalis, McKesson Corp., myCARE e.k, Parafarmacia online, Pharmacy2U Ltd., SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V, The French Pharmacy, UK MEDS Direct Ltd., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Wort and Bild Verlag Konradshohe GmbH and Co. KG, and Zur Rose Group AG
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio Consumer Discretionary market reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Europe: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 pharma e-commerce market in Europe 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on pharma e-commerce market in Europe 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Rx - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Rx - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Rx - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Rx - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Rx - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 OTC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 37: Chart on OTC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on OTC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on OTC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on OTC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Product
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 7.3 Medications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Medications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Medications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Medications - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Medications - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Health wellness and nutrition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Health wellness and nutrition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Health wellness and nutrition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Health wellness and nutrition - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Health wellness and nutrition - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Personal care and essentials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Personal care and essentials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Personal care and essentials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Personal care and essentials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Personal care and essentials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 77: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 78: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 79: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 80: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 81: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 82: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Ace Chemist Direct
- Exhibit 83: Ace Chemist Direct - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Ace Chemist Direct - Product / Service
- Exhibit 85: Ace Chemist Direct - Key offerings
- 12.4 apo rot GmbH
- Exhibit 86: apo rot GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 87: apo rot GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 88: apo rot GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.5 Apotea AB
- Exhibit 89: Apotea AB - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Apotea AB - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: Apotea AB - Key offerings
- 12.6 Atropa Pharmacy
- Exhibit 92: Atropa Pharmacy - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Atropa Pharmacy - Product / Service
- Exhibit 94: Atropa Pharmacy - Key offerings
- 12.7 Chemist4U Innox Trading Ltd.
- Exhibit 95: Chemist4U Innox Trading Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 96: Chemist4U Innox Trading Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 97: Chemist4U Innox Trading Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Dirk Rossmann GmbH
- Exhibit 98: Dirk Rossmann GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 99: Dirk Rossmann GmbH - Product / Service
- Exhibit 100: Dirk Rossmann GmbH - Key offerings
- 12.9 Farmacia Campoamor
- Exhibit 101: Farmacia Campoamor - Overview
- Exhibit 102: Farmacia Campoamor - Product / Service
- Exhibit 103: Farmacia Campoamor - Key offerings
- 12.10 McKesson Corp.
- Exhibit 104: McKesson Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 105: McKesson Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 106: McKesson Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 107: McKesson Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.11 myCARE e.k
- Exhibit 108: myCARE e.k - Overview
- Exhibit 109: myCARE e.k - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: myCARE e.k - Key offerings
- 12.12 Pharmacy2U Ltd.
- Exhibit 111: Pharmacy2U Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Pharmacy2U Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Pharmacy2U Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.13 SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V
- Exhibit 114: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V - Overview
- Exhibit 115: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V - Product / Service
- Exhibit 116: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V - Key offerings
- 12.14 UK MEDS Direct Ltd.
- Exhibit 117: UK MEDS Direct Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: UK MEDS Direct Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: UK MEDS Direct Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.15 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
- Exhibit 120: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Wort and Bild Verlag Konradshohe GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 125: Wort and Bild Verlag Konradshohe GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Wort and Bild Verlag Konradshohe GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Wort and Bild Verlag Konradshohe GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 12.17 Zur Rose Group AG
- Exhibit 128: Zur Rose Group AG - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Zur Rose Group AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: Zur Rose Group AG - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 134: Research methodology
- Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 136: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article